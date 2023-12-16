After back-to-back 5-0 wins, Alex Iwobi’s Fulham were brought down to earth by a ‘wounded’ Newcastle United, losing 3-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder played 77 minutes before being replaced by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Though the Magpies are on a seven-game Premier League winning streak at home, they were painfully dumped out of the Champions League during the week.

It was 17-year-old Lewis Miley’s first senior goal that set the tone in Saturday’s tie.

Thrown into the mix after Fabian Schar and Joelinton’s injuries, Miley fired Newcastle ahead in the 57th minute.

Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn added further goals to secure a hard-fought victory for the Magpies.

Fulham played largely with 10 men after they had their striker Raul Jimenez sent off after needlessly flooring Sean Longstaff.

Despite Fulham’s frustration for long periods, the 52,035 crowd witnessed a determined Newcastle side shake off any hangover from Wednesday’s Champions League exit.

Palace hold City

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s title defence suffered another blow at the Etihad, held to a 2-2 draw by a resolute Crystal Palace.

Michael Olise’s stoppage-time penalty, awarded after a Phil Foden foul, denied City two vital points after Jean-Mateta’s 76th-minute goal had cancelled out their early lead.

With only one win in their last five Premier League games, City’s title aspirations face a stern test.

Chelsea, however, found solace at Stamford Bridge, ending a year-long wait for back-to-back Premier League home wins with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Cole Palmer continued his impressive run of form, scoring the opener from Raheem Sterling’s cut-back before setting up Nicolas Jackson for the second.

Abandoned match

In concerning news, Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the field during their game at Bournemouth, leading to the match’s abandonment.

Lockyer, thankfully responsive, was taken to hospital, and the club awaits further updates on his condition.

In the day’s final game, Everton continued their good run with a 2-0 victory away to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Amadou Onana got the Toffes going with the opening goal in the 19th minute before Micheal Keane doubled the lead and by extension sealed the tie six minutes later.

With the latest win, Everton are now seven points above the drop zone with 16 points (with 10-point deduction) in 17 games.

