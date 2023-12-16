The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL will continue across several match centres around the country this weekend.

After three weeks on the continent, Rivers United would get to play a league game this weekend against Enyimba while Doma United would be seeking to extend their unbeaten streak against Lobi Stars in Lafia.

The league so far…

Bayelsa United recorded its first clean-sheet of the season last Sunday becoming the last team to do so in the league following a 2-0 win over Enugu Rangers.

Meanwhile, the duo of Doma United and Kano Pillars are yet to concede a goal at home this season. Doma United have only conceded five goals so far this season; the least by any club in the league. The last time they conceded a goal was at Ibadan against Shooting Stars where they lost 3-1.

Plateau United are the latest club to have picked maximum points on the road after Kano Pillars achieved the same feat two weeks ago.

In all, a total of 245 goals have been scored in 126 games in the league which equals a ratio of 1.94 goals per match. And there have been 86 more home wins, compared to seven away wins and 33 draws in total.

Four matches to watch this weekend

Would Finidi George get his first win over Rivers United?

In just 64.4km which is about two hours and 15 minutes, Enyimba will be in PortHarcourt to play against Rivers United on Sunday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The People’s Elephants have failed to defeat Rivers United in their last five meetings and the last time Enyimba won in PortHarcourt was in 2015.

This Sunday’s tie is expected to be fiercely contested as both sides are eyeing to break into the top three positions on the league log.

Enyimba are currently in the fourth position with 22 points, one below Lobi who are in third with 23 points. However, while the Elephants look well-placed to usurp Lobi Stars, their away form this season doesn’t give room for so much optimism.

Meanwhile, Rivers United who are in the 18th position at the moment with three outstanding games could jump to the midtable after the Sunday clash.

However, their home record this season hasn’t been blissful either as they have given away four out of a potential six points on home turf.

Will Doma United end Lobi Stars’ perfect record

Lobi Stars have never dropped a point at home this season, one of the few clubs to have done so far in the NPFL.

They have won all their six games, scored 11 goals and conceded just four.

Having had these decent credentials, they will be playing one of the giant slayers in the league, Doma United on Sunday in Lafia.

Doma United have played nine games without conceding a goal so far, this reflects their compact defending and the tactical abilities of the Coach Onigbinde-led team.

Both teams have only met twice and they were only able to win at each team’s respective homes.

Meanwhile, Doma United have played more Northern derbies than Lobi Stars so far this season.

Doma United have played five Northern derbies and won four and a draw in those encounters. Lobi have met Northern counterparts twice where they recorded one win and one draw.

Though this is a tricky tie to predict, the Savannah Tigers look good to extend their unbeaten run and dominance over their Northern rivals

Boboye hosts former club in Owerri

Coach Kennedy Boboye of Heartland will be up agianst one of his former sides Akwa United on Sunday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

This is the first time the gaffer will be playing his former club since he left in 2022.

Although both teams are of the same class when it comes to performance this season, Boboye will be desperate to get his second victory for his club at the expense of the Promise Keepers.

Both sides have met 18 times in the last 11 years and Heartland have won eight times leaving Akwa United to scopp seven wins with three draws amongst them.

The last time Heartland lost to Akwa United at home was in 2019 when former NPFL highest goalscorer Mfon Ufon scored a 72nd-minute winner.

Ever since then, the Naze Millionaires have won their last two home games against Akwa United however with a goal margin.

Fidelis needs to fix Rangers’ poor form

Enugu Rangers have failed to win a match in their last five games. They have drawn two and lost three of their last five games which has sent the once “flying antelopes” to the 13th position with 15 points.

One of the games that caught Rangers on the web was against Fidelis Ilechukwu’s former club Plateau United where they were stunned by a late-minute winner from Olawale Doyeni.

As it stands, Rangers must put all effort into defeating Sporting Lagos on Sunday at Awka.

Meanwhile, both Rangers and Sporting Lagos are close to each other on the table with the Noisy Lagosians in 10th position with 15 points, the Flying Antelope are below with just a point difference.

One tragedy about Rangers this season is that they have conceded more goals in the second half. They have conceded over six goals which eventually led to a winner for their opponents or forcible draw when they are in front.

But while this is a problem, Sporting Lagos might not take advantage as the Lagos-based team have also failed to pick in the second half.

Their performance in the second half has always been the shadow of their first-half game.

Fidelis Ilechukwu needs to brace his team up against Sporting Lagos who will be hoping to get their second consecutive point at the Oriental region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

