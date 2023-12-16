Rivers United vs. Enyimba @Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium @4 p.m. on 17 December

Will Finidi George secure his first victory against Rivers?

The distance between these two sides is 64.4 km, a drive of about two hours and 15 minutes. Enyimba have encountered difficulties in defeating Rivers United in their last five encounters, with the last victory for Enyimba in Port Harcourt dating back to 2015.

Thus, Sunday’s match should be a thrilling contest as both teams vie for a top-three spot in the league.

Enyimba are currently fourth on the NPFL table with 22 points, while Rivers United sit in 18th place with 15 points and three outstanding games. Enyimba’s performance away from home this season has been less than impressive, but Rivers United do not boast a 100% winning record at home, having drawn two of their six games.

Current Form: Rivers United [W-W-L-W-W]; Enyimba [W-W-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

11/06/23 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rivers United

18/04/22 NPF Rivers United 2 – 0 Enyimba

29/12/21 NPF Enyimba 0 – 1 Rivers United

04/07/21 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Rivers United

02/05/21 NPF Rivers United 1 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: Rivers United 2 – 1 Enyimba

Liverpool vs. Man. United @Anfield @5:30 p.m. on 17 December

It was Waterloo at Anfield for the Red Devils last season with a 7-0 whitewashing. Many United fans fear a repeat, considering the calibre of the absentees.

Captain Bruno Fernandes leads the absentees, and this list could also include Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, who sustained injuries in the first half against Bayern Munich in their UEFA Champions League loss on Wednesday.

Liverpool also lost in the Europa League, but with a much-changed lineup as Jurgen Klopp gave deserved rests to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk.

There is a 10-point differential between both teams; Liverpool head the EPL table with 37 points while United is sixth, and the gulf could be wider come Sunday night.

Current Form: Liverpool [L-W-W–W-W]; Man. United [L-L-W-L-D]

Head-to-head

05/03/23 PRL Liverpool 7 – 0 Man. United

22/08/22 PRL Man. United 2 – 1 Liverpool

12/07/22 CLF Man. United 4 – 0 Liverpool

19/04/22 PRL Liverpool 4 – 0 Man. United

24/10/21 PRL Man. United 0 – 5 Liverpool

Prediction: Liverpool 5 – 1 Man. United

Lazio vs. Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:45 p.m on 17 December

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan is poised to secure their 13th league victory, aiming for their first win in Rome since 2018 as they take on Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio side on Sunday.

Currently, there is a substantial 17-point gap between the league leaders, Inter Milan, with 38 points, and Lazio, positioned 10th with 21 points. Concerns are mounting over Sarri’s tenure in the dugout. Lautaro Martinez has already netted 14 league goals, while his strike partner Marcus Thuram has displayed qualities that make him an excellent complement to the Argentine, contributing six league goals.

Sarri’s team had struggled to replace the technical and powerful presence of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and his goal-scoring contributions. On paper, an Inter win seems likely unless the fervent Stadio Olimpico crowd manages to inspire their team to an unexpected outcome.

Current Form: Lazio [L-W-W–W-W]; Inter Milan [L-L-W-L-D]

Head-to-head

30/04/23 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Lazio

26/08/22 SEA Lazio 3 – 1 Inter Milan

09/01/22 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 1 Lazio

16/10/21 SEA Lazio 3 – 1 Inter Milan

14/02/21 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 1 Lazio

Prediction: Lazio 1 – 3 Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart @Allianz Arena @7:30 p.m. on 17 December

Thomas Tuchel and his Bayern team are eager for a swift return to victory in the Bundesliga as they face a formidable Stuttgart side boasting the attacking prowess of Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav, despite Harry Kane’s continued record-breaking performances for the Bavarians.

With just one point separating the two teams in the league standings, both aim to stay in touch with the undefeated leaders, Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern has scored 44 goals and conceded 14, including five in their previous match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Stuttgart, under Sebastian Hoeness, has scored 34 goals and conceded 16, hoping to maintain their upward trajectory.

There is no room for error on Tuchel’s part, as he must carefully select the players who will instill confidence in the watching fans and secure a positive outcome.

Current Form: Bayern Munich [W-L–D-W-W]; VfB Stuttgart [D-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

04/03/23 BUN Stuttgart 1 – 2 Bayern Munich

10/09/22 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 2 Stuttgart

08/05/22 BUN Bayern Munich 2 – 2 Stuttgart

14/12/21 BUN Stuttgart 0 – 5 Bayern Munich

20/03/21 BUN Bayern Munich 4 – 0 Stuttgart

Prediction: Bayern Munich 2 – 1 VfB Stuttgart

