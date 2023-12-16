Nottingham Forest’s Premier League struggles have deepened in the absence of star striker Taiwo Awoniyi, whose injury during international duty has left a gaping hole in Steve Cooper’s attack.

Awoniyi picked a groin injury while on duty with the Nigerian national team for a 1-1 draw against Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier that proved costly for both club and country.

The statistics speak volumes: in the nine Premier League games Awoniyi has not started this season, Forest have mustered a paltry three draws and six defeats, failing to secure a single victory.

0 – In the nine Premier League games in which Taiwo Awoniyi has not started for Nottingham Forest this season, they have won none (D3 L6), with 11 of their 14 points this season coming when he has been in the starting XI, including all three of their wins. Absence. pic.twitter.com/OtopoboKbm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2023

In contrast, all three wins and 11 of their 14 points have come with the in-form striker leading the line.

Latest blow

The latest blow came Friday night, as Forest slumped to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite Yves Bissouma’s red card in the 70th minute, Spurs held firm to secure their second consecutive win, courtesy of goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski.

The opening half was a tight affair until the late goal scored by the visitors.

Kulusevski’s pinpoint cross found Richarlison unmarked for a powerful header which gave Spurs the lead going into the halftime break.

The Swedish winger in the second half turned scorer himself, finishing coolly to double the lead for Spurs in the 65th minute.

Though Forest had an effort from Anthony Elanga hit the net early in the second half, it was chalked off after a check on VAR.

Bissouma’s dismissal for a reckless lunge on Ryan Yates injected some late drama, but Forest, lacking their talismanic forward, could not mount a serious comeback.

Guglielmo Vicario remained relatively untroubled in the Tottenham goal as Ange Postecoglou’s men celebrated another crucial victory.

Double blow

Awoniyi’s absence is a double blow, not only for Forest’s Premier League aspirations but also for the Nigerian national team.

With the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off in less than 30 days in Ivory Coast, the Super Eagles will be without the attacker, leaving a major void in their attacking ranks as they seek a fourth African title.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

