Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze capped off his Champions League campaign with a dazzling performance, scoring the winning goal in AC Milan’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

While the Rossoneri were already eliminated from contention for the knockout phase, they played spoiler to the Magpies, who desperately needed a win to stay alive.

Joelinton handed Newcastle a dream start with his 33rd-minute strike, but Milan refused to roll over. Christian Pulisic equalised just before the hour mark, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, Chukwueze rose to the occasion. In the 84th minute, he combined beautifully with Noah Okafor before firing a clinical shot past the Newcastle goalkeeper.

This late winner, his second of the Champions League season, was a fitting send-off for Milan, despite their inability to advance beyond the group stage.

PSG and Porto take final slots

The biggest beneficiary of Milan’s victory was Paris Saint-Germain, who secured their place in the knockout phase alongside Borussia Dortmund despite a 1-1 stalemate against the Germans.

In a tense winner-takes-all clash at the Estadio do Dragao, FC Porto emerged victorious, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-3 to join Barcelona as the two qualifiers from Group H.

Though the Catalans suffered a shock 3-2 loss against Royal Antwerp, it was inconsequential as they still finished top in their group.

In other Group G action, Manchester City maintained their perfect group stage record with a 3-2 win at Red Star Belgrade.

Pep Guardiola has won 6/6 Champions League group stage games for the first time in his career: ◉ City 3-1 Crvena zvezda

◉ RB Leipzig 1-3 City

◉ Young Boys 1-3 City

◉ City 3-0 Young Boys

◉ City 3-2 RB Leipzig

◉ Crvena zvezda 2-3 City It's a magic number. 🪄#UCL pic.twitter.com/2g5d7jAHcu — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 13, 2023

RB Leipzig also secured a 2-1 victory over Young Boys to round out the group.

With FC Porto and PSG securing the final two spots, the roster for the Champions League Round of 16 is now complete.

The eagerly anticipated draw will take place on Monday, setting the stage for a thrilling knockout phase.

