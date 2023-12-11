Nigeria made history in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night, sweeping the Men’s and Women’s CAF Player-of-the-Year Awards.

This marks a remarkable feat, as no other nation has ever won both coveted prizes in the same year.

Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala rewrote history, becoming the King and Queen of African football in a night of triumph for Nigerian talent.

The celebration continued as the Super Falcons were crowned the continent’s best national women’s team for the year.

Also, Chiamaka Nnadozie, the Super Falcons’ goalkeeper, secured the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Three Super Falcons players – Michelle Alozie, Ohale Osinachi, and Oshoala – were included in the prestigious Women’s Africa XI team.

However, it was surprising to see Nnadozie, the continent’s best goalkeeper, missing from the list.

Victor Osimhen was the sole Nigerian representative in the Men’s Africa XI team, highlighting his impressive season and impact on the continent.

Host Morocco also had a remarkable night, winning in five categories, including the national team of the year for men following their unforgettable outing at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

See the full list of winners below.

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli) WINNER 🏆

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona) WINNER 🏆

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly) WINNER 🏆

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR) WINNER 🏆

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco) WINNER 🏆

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa) WINNER 🏆

Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal) WINNER 🏆

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC) WINNER 🏆

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz) WINNER 🏆

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille) WINNER 🏆

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Gambia

Morocco WINNER 🏆

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria WINNER 🏆

South Africa

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt) WINNER 🏆

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) WINNER 🏆

