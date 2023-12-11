With five nominations across key categories, Nigeria is primed for a potentially monumental night at the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco.

Leading the charge is Victor Osimhen, nominated for the coveted CAF Player of the Year (Men’s category).

If victorious, Osimhen would break a 24-year drought for Nigeria in this prestigious category, following Kanu Nwankwo’s historic win in 1999.

However, the women’s category presents a contrasting narrative, boasting Nigeria’s dominance.

Asisat Oshoala, looking to extend her record-breaking reign, is vying for her sixth Women’s CAF Player of the Year award.

Beyond these top honours, Nigeria also has nominations in the Young Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and National Team of the Year Women categories.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony will be held at the Palais des Congres in Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco. Activities kick off at 18:00 GMT.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the event.

LIVE UPDATE

The build-up to the main event is already on .. more arrivals on the gold carpet.

Mercy Akide and El-Hadji Diouf give their thoughts on possible winners tonight.

El-Hadji Diouf wonders why Nigeria has gone for 24 years without winning the CAF African Player of the Year Award.

Emmanuel Adebayor joins the analysis as the discussion around tonight’s award continues.

Adebayor is a former winner of the CAF African Player of the Year Award.

