Gbenga Ogunbote, the Head Coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), on Sunday in Ibadan said their 1-1 draw with Katsina United FC was just a temporary setback for them.

Mr Ogunbote spoke during the post-match news conference of the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match day 13 fixture.

He assured that the result would not derail 3SC from their quest to clinch a ticket to play on the continent next season.

“The result is not too good for us but (it’s) not a disaster. We will surely pick up our pieces and get back to winning ways.”

The coach however lamented the fact that Katsina United deployed several time-wasting tactics which favoured them because the referee tolerated it.

“For a game like this, there is no how we should not have had a minimum of 15 minutes added time because our opponents played dirty with time-wasting tactics.

“These are things that if you have your way in the Nigerian league, it goes for you,” he said.

Looking ahead to their next game, against the Abia Warriors in Umuahia Ogunbote said all hands must be on deck to get a positive result.

No dirty game

Bishir Sadauki, Head Coach of Katsina United, however, said his team came to the match with the mentality of winning, especially after they also drew in their last home match.

He insisted that his team did not play negative or dirty football as alleged.

”We came with an attacking spirit and to win the game, and the match’s officiating was balanced,” Mr Sadauki said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

