The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) witnessed another exciting weekend of action, with key clashes shaping the league table.

Remo Stars continued their impressive run as they returned the top of the table, defeating Kwara United 2-0 at their home ground in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Adedayo Olamilekan opened the scoring in the 25th minute, finishing a well-worked move with Dayo Ojo.

Samad Kadiri, who haunted his former club Enyimba last week, secured the victory with a close-range tap-in in the 69th minute.

This win sees Remo Stars open a solitary point lead at the top of the table ahead of second-placed Doma United who on Saturday piped Kano Pillars 1-0 at the Pamtani Stadium in Gombe.

While the Sky Blue Stars are on 26 points after 13 games, the Savannah Tigers have 25 points from the same number of games.

Interestingly, the top two teams presently dictating the pace on the NPFL log are privately owned.

Enyimba Win Derby Battle in Aba

In a thrilling encounter, Enyimba emerged victorious in the Aba derby against Abia Warriors.

The People’s Elephant scored a goal in each half to claim all three points.

E. Eze broke the deadlock in the 39th minute before D. Nnachi doubled the lead just before the hour-mark.

While it appeared Finidi George’s men had done enough for a flawless victory over their city rivals, Abia Warriors pulled a goal back in stoppage time through A.’ C Njoku.

Unfortunately, the goal by the Warriors was a little too late as Enyimba held on for the maximum points on offer

With Sunday’s bragging right from the Oriental Derby, Enyimba have to the fourth on the log with 22 points from 12 matches.

Other Notable Results

Akwa United secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Lobi Stars, moving them further away from the relegation zone.

Bayelsa United picked up a comfortable 2-0 win against Enugu Rangers, to kickstart what many terms a resurgent.

In Benin City, Bendel Insurance continued their impressive form with a 1-0 victory over Sunshine Stars.

Niger Tornadoes were however not that lucky as they succumbed to a 3-2 defeat against Plateau United despite a spirited performance.

Shooting Stars and Katsina United played out a 1-1 draw in a closely contested match.

Gombe United secured a much-needed 2-0 victory over Heartland FC, boosting their survival hopes.

