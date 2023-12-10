Alex Iwobi played a key role in Fulham’s 5-0 demolition of West Ham United on Sunday, helping Marco Silva’s side to their second five-goal victory in five days.

Iwobi, who didn’t score on the day, provided an assist for one of the goals at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have scored 3+ goals in four consecutive top-flight league games for the first time in 62 years. 😮 pic.twitter.com/vco0QP1zoF — Squawka (@Squawka) December 10, 2023

The win was Fulham’s fourth consecutive league game with 3+ goals, the first time they’ve achieved this feat in 62 years.

Raul Jimenez continued his impressive return to form, scoring the opening goal with a header from Joao Palhinha’s cross. The Mexican forward, who suffered a life-threatening skull fracture three years ago, has now scored four goals in his last five league games.

Fulham were in complete control by half-time, with Willian adding a second before Tosin Adarabioyo headed in the third from a corner.

Substitute Harry Wilson scored a stunning left-footed curler from the edge of the penalty area before Carlos Vinicius sealed the win late on after being teed up by Wilson.

The victory lifted Fulham into the top half of the table, three points behind ninth-placed West Ham.

Man City survive Luton scare

Manchester City needed a second-half comeback to overcome Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road and end their four-match winless run in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side were facing back-to-back league defeats for the first time since December 2019 when Elijah Adebayo gave Luton the lead in first-half stoppage time.

However, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored second-half goals to complete the turnaround for City.

The win means Guardiola’s men stay fourth, four points behind leaders Liverpool, while Luton remain third from bottom, four points off safety.

Everton make it three wins in a row

Everton claimed their third consecutive Premier League victory for the first time since 2021 with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin scored second-half goals for Sean Dyche’s side, who moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Chelsea, the search for a resurgence remains elusive as they continue to flounder despite the huge resources sunk for massive player recruitment and even a change on the technical bench.

