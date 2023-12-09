In an unforgettable Premier League outing, AFC Bournemouth shattered Old Trafford records on Saturday, defeating Manchester United 3-0 for their first-ever win at the iconic stadium.

The victory marked several historic milestones for the Cherries who had never won a Premier League game at the Theatre of Dreams until Saturday’s outing.

Before Saturday, Bournemouth had never scored three goals at Old Trafford in a single match but they did it in style this time.

Keeping a clean sheet at Old Trafford was another first for Bournemouth who are increasingly looking dangerous with every passing game.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the visitors early in the fifth minute and many thought it was a matter of time before United would get back into the game.

That was never to be as Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi followed with quick-fire goals in the 68th and 73rd minutes, respectively for Bournemouth.

Dango Ouattara nearly added a fourth in stoppage time for the visitors, but his effort was ruled out by VAR.

This heavy defeat adds another layer of pressure on Erik Ten Hag and his team.

Salah Inspires Liverpool comeback victory

In the day’s early kickoff, Mohamed Salah reached a remarkable milestone on Saturday, scoring his 200th goal for Liverpool in a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace.

The Reds trailed 1-0 at half-time after Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a penalty for the hosts.

The second half saw a dramatic turn of events. Jordan Ayew received a second yellow card just minutes after Palace’s goal, reducing the home team to ten men.

Liverpool capitalized on the advantage, with Salah scoring the equalizer just a minute later.

Harvey Elliott then secured all three points for the Reds with a goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Salah’s achievement is particularly impressive considering he is the first African player to reach 150 goals in the Premier League.

Other matches end in stalemate

Elsewhere, Brighton and Burnley fought to a 1-1 draw, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest also shared the points in a 1-1 stalemate.

