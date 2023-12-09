The matchday 13 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL takes center stage this weekend with captivating games set to take place across the country

Only nine games will be decided this weekend as Rivers United remain busy on the continent which has led to the postponement of their away game against Sporting Lagos.

The league so far..

Last Sunday was a breath-taking moment in the Nigerian league as Kano Pillars defeated Gombe United by a three-goal margin to become the first away side to score five goals on the road.

Kano Pillars are the only away side to have picked maximum points in the last 17 games after Remo Stars stunned Enyimba in Aba.

Samuel Edem Eduok remains the only player to have scored more goals than Yusuf Abdullahi, who scored all five goals for Kano Pillars last Sunday in a single game in the history of NPFL when he scored all six for his team against Nembe City in 2014.

https://x.com/madeinafricaweb/status/1731398140169748724?s=20

Meanwhile, Adewale Adeyinka became the only goalkeeper in the league at the moment to have saved two spot kicks. He saved a kick in the game against Gombe United before denying Uche Collins a second goal last Sunday against his former side Akwa United.

According to Opta Nigeria, only 19 penalties were converted amounting to 73 per cent of 26 awarded so far this season. It also means the lowest conversion rate since the 2018/2019 season where only 66 per cent were scored.

https://x.com/OptaNGR/status/1731961602025365687?s=20

There was also relief for Heartland FC last weekend as they finally recorded their first win of the season after 12 games.

While they have the least victories, the Naze Millionaires are the club with the highest draws, six so far this season.

In all, 224 goals have been scored in 116 games in the league which equals a ratio of 1.98 goals per match. There have been more home wins, 78 compared to six away wins and 32 draws in total.

Games to watch this weekend

Derby test for Enyimba in Aba

Abia Warriors will travel 59.8km to meet Enyimba at the Aba Stadium on Sunday.

This game can be dubbed a “clash of oldies and Gen Z” as the two local rivals renew their supremacy battle .

In both teams’ last 15 games in the topflight league, Enyimba has more wins, nine over Abia Warriors who have defeated the People’s Elephants only thrice. Both teams settled for a draw thrice also.

However, Abia Warriors have only defeated Enyimba once in Aba which was in March 2014. They also picked a point a year later in Aba.

In the last 15 meetings, Abia Warriors have only picked four points from their “big brother” in Aba. Meanwhile, Enyimba have picked up over 11 points in Umuahia.

In terms of their current performances, Abia Warriors have only picked a point on the road this season but playing in Aba which is more like a home might turn out to be different.

Picture Kano Pillars

Slow and Steady: Can Kano Pillars get a consecutive win in Gombe

The Pantami Stadium will be agog on Saturday for the Northern derby between Doma United and Kano Pillars.

Abdul Makaiba and his boys produced a magical display against Gombe United and they will be hoping for a repeat performance against the fire-brand Doma United.

Surprisingly, this is the first time both teams will be meeting in the NPFL, which means a new record is set to be created on Saturday between both sides.

READ ALSO:

Doma United has only dropped points at home once this season and it was against Bendel Insurance in November.

Meanwhile, they have scooped the points they lost at home on the road on different occasions.

But Kano Pillars have only picked points on the road once.

Playing against Kano Pillars might be terrifying, especially the respect the Sai Masu Gida has in the Northern region.

This might be the only hope of Kano Pillars over Doma United at the Pantami Stadium.

Osho against Lobi in Eket

Fatai Osho and his boys will host a stronger side, Lobi Stars, in Eket for what could be called a “redemptive” clash for Akwa United.

The Promise Keepers have failed to keep the promises made to their fans lately as their performances keep dropping below the bar.

Akwa United are currently in the 18th position with 11 points as the club remains a shadow of themselves lately.

Meanwhile, Fatai Osho would have to invest so much energy into Sunday’s game to avoid his team being stopped by Lobi Stars.

Both teams have played 19 times in the last 10 years and the last time Lobi Stars picked a point in Uyo was in 2019.

The records certainly put Akwa United in a comfortable position to win Sunday’s game. However, their current performance does not inspire so much confidence.

Will there be a resurgence for Bayelsa against Rangers?

Bayelsa United are currently in the 20th position with 10 points. Things have not been going well for the Prosperity boys so far this season as they have bottled 10 points at home in their last six games.

They have failed to win in their last six games of which four turned out to be a draw.

Meanwhile, both teams have played nine times in the last 10 years where three wins and draws were shared apiece by both sides.

The last time Rangers played in Yenagoa, they picked a point and many feel a similar scenerio might occur due to the current performance of Bayelsa United at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

