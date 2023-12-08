Enyimba vs. Abia Warriors @Enyimba Stadium @4 4 p.m. on 10 December

Sunday’s clash will go a long way toward determining if Enyimba can uphold their dominance over the Warriors, formerly known as Orji Uzor Kalu FC.

In the last 15 top-flight encounters, Enyimba has secured nine wins, endured three losses, and settled for three draws. The last time Abia Warriors defeated Enyimba was in March 2014. Over their last 15 meetings, Abia Warriors have accrued only four points against their “big brother” in Aba, while Enyimba has gathered over 11 points in Umuahia.

Recently, Enyimba has displayed a degree of vulnerability at home, notably in the last three games where they fell below expectations. They have struggled to defeat any team by a margin of two goals or more at home this season. This becomes a concern for Finidi George, especially as Abia Warriors have demonstrated their ability to score on the road in their last three games.

In summary, Enyimba faces two challenges: how to capitalise on their scoring opportunities and prevent the Warriors from scoring.

Current Form: Enyimba [W-L-W-W-W]; Abia Warriors [D-D-W-L-L]

Head-to-head

06/04/22 NPF Abia Warriors 2 – 1 Enyimba

19/12/21 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Abia Warriors

24/06/21 NPF Abia Warriors 0 – 1 Enyimba

29/12/20 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Abia Warriors

17/02/20 NPF Abia Warriors 1 – 4 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 2 – 1 Abia Warriors

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal @Villa Park @6:30 pm on 8 December

Aston Villa is in the EPL title equation no matter the dampening comments from their manager Unai Emery and Saturday’s clash with log leaders Arsenal will dispel or heighten the expectations of Villa fans. Mikel Arteta’s team has been marginal in getting over the line in recent matches but they must be back in excellent form to derail this Villa team, who were convincing in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in their last match.

Arteta will continue to juggle between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale in goal while Oleksandr Zinchenko should start ahead of Jakub Kiwior at left-back. Emery has no new injury worries and could name the same 11 that started in the victory over City. We add this to the fact that Emery has an axe to grind with Arsenal, believing they did not back him properly to succeed at the Emirates.

Current Form: Aston Villa [W-D-W-W-W]; Arsenal [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

18/02/23 PRL Aston Villa 2 – 4 Arsenal

31/08/22 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Aston Villa

19/03/22 PRL Aston Villa 0 – 1 Arsenal

22/10/21 PRL Arsenal 3 – 1 Aston Villa

06/02/21 PRL Aston Villa 1 – 0 Arsenal

Prediction: Aston Villa 2 – 2 Arsenal

Juventus vs. Napoli @Allianz Stadium @8:45 pm on 8 December

This has been a season of pain for Serie A champions and after the 3-0 loss at home to Inter Milan, Napoli fans can only hope Juve does not disgrace them at the Allianz on Friday. Returnee manager Walter Mazzarri believes his side needs to replicate their first-half performance against Inter and they will be back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Max Allegri just has to ensure his team keeps on getting the points on the board, despite sometimes underwhelming performances. Nine points separate them, and Juventus need all three to get above Inter. Manuel Locatelli and Danilo are back from injury and could start while Mazzarri also has Piotr Zielinski and Juan Jesus to call on.

Current Form: Juventus [W-D-W-W-W]; Napoli [L-L-W-L-D]

Head-to-head

23/04/23 SEA Juventus 0 – 1 Napoli

13/01/23 SEA Napoli 5 – 1 Juventus

06/01/22 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 Napoli

11/09/21 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus

07/04/21 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli

Barcelona vs. Girona @Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys @9 pm on 10 December

It will be another testing encounter for Xavi and his team on Sunday as they welcome second-placed Girona. The unfancied side are four points better than their hosts, so whatever happens, they will finish matchday 16 second on the table.

Barcelona need all three points to stay close to league leaders Real Madrid. According to Soccerway, “Barcelona have gotten the better of Girona of late, unbeaten in their last six La Liga matches (W4 D2 L0).

“Girona are looking for their first league win in games between the two clubs since September 2017.” Xavi is without Marc-André ter Stegen, Gavi, Íñigo Martínez, and Marcos Alonso. Robert Lewandowski is also not firing as expected, but just like the 1-0 win over Atletico last weekend, Barca should triumph once again.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-D-W-L]; Girona [W-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

10/04/23 LAL Barcelona 0 – 0 Girona

28/01/23 LAL Girona 0 – 1 Barcelona

24/07/21 CLF Barcelona 3 – 1 Girona

16/09/20 CLF Barcelona 3 – 1 Girona

06/03/19 SDC Barcelona 0 – 1 Girona

Prediction: Barcelona 3 – 1 Girona

