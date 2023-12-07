Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala have made the final shortlist for the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year Awards after showcasing their incredible talents on the international stage.

With just days remaining until the 2023 CAF Awards ceremony on 11 December, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the final three nominees for each category.

Osimhen seeks to break jinx

In the Men’s Player of the Year race, Osimhen faces fierce competition from Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, who was part of the historic Morocco team that made it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Many predict Osimhen will be a frontrunner for the coveted award because of his exceptional performance throughout the period under review.

If the 24-year-old Nigerian emerges victorious, he will become the first Nigerian player to win the award since Kanu Nwankwo’s remarkable achievement in 1999.

READ ALSO:

Women’s category

In the women’s category, Oshoala sets her sights on extending her record-breaking reign as Player of the Year.

Having previously won the award in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022, Oshoala is aiming for a historic sixth title. However, her path to claiming the continent’s highest individual honour is challenging, as South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Zambian Barbara Banda boast excellent credentials to challenge the prestigious accolade.

Others

Beyond Osimhen and Oshoala, two additional Nigerian stars have earned recognition in the women’s categories.

Superstars in the making. Young Player of the Year (WOMEN) award – Final 3.#CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/1pKlXjh6ke — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 7, 2023

CAF shortlisted Deborah Abiodun for Young Player of the Year, while Chiamaka Nnadozie is in contention for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony will be held at the Palais des Congres in Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco, on 11 December at 18:00 GMT.

The ultimate winner of each category will be determined by a panel comprising the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches and captains of member associations, and clubs involved in the group stages of the inter-club competitions.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo, Pyramids)

Peter Shalulile (Namibia, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Abdelhak Benchika (Algeria, Simba SC)

Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men)

Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt, Al Ahly)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco, Real Betis)

Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Amara Diouf (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburgh Panthers)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Gambia

Morocco

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

Morocco

Nigeria

South Africa

Club of the Year (Men)

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Sporting Casablanca (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

