Valiant Football Club has emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of the Global Football Scouting tournament in Lagos.

The three-day scouting event kicked off on Monday, 6 December, and had in attendance top football scouts from European countries like Belgium, Denmark, Spain, and the Czech Republic to appraise the many young footballers on show.

The final of the football event held at the Abati Barracks in Surulere, Lagos, saw Valiant defeat Broad City by a lone goal to win the scouting championship.

After the win, Valiant FC head coach, Owolabi Mustapha, stressed how the team had invested heavily in the developmental programmes of the players.

“You can see that my players are young, so we keep developing them and correcting their mistakes when needed. We are a growing and developmental one [academy].”

Scouts’ assessments

With the influx of Nigerian football youngsters in European countries, scouts showered encomiums on the organisers and participating clubs, saying there is more ground to cover in Europe.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kempeneers, the head of youth development at Westerlo FC, expressed his satisfaction with the patience and expertise put in place by the academies that participated in the competition.

Mr Kempeneers added that most of the players on show are complete and can perform well in Europe.

He said, “I have seen a lot of players with a lot of good skills at different ages, but I prefer the youngest ages; we can work on a project with these players, and it is interesting for us that we can see younger players who will perform at a higher level in Europe.

“We have been looking at the technical skills; their reactions and mindset on the balls have been amazing, which we are happy to watch and see directly; no doubt Nigeria and Africa are full of talents,” he concluded.

