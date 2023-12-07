There were eight midweek games, which were tight affairs, with many settled by the odd goal. Nine goals were scored across all eight centres, with five wins and three draws.

Sporting survive in Abia

The Abia Warriors’ home ground has since become a fortress for the Abia-based club, as they have won all five home games, conceding just once.

Sporting Lagos took an early lead through Naibe Akpesiri in the sixth minute to set the record as the first away side to score ahead of Abia Warriors at home this season before an 85th-minute equaliser from Nwabueze Paschal.

Agoye gets one over Oluyole Warriors

This is the first time Edith Agoye will be facing his former side, Shooting Stars, in a competitive game after departing without saying goodbye to the Ibadan-based club.

Meanwhile, it was a tough contest in Akure, and it took a 73rd-minute strike from Shooting Stars’ former player Moses Omoduemuke to break the deadlock with a solo goal.

The victory is the first since 2017 for Sunshine Stars, who have played a stalemate with Shooting Stars in their past two meetings.

Makaiba defeats his former club

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Coach Abdul Makaiba led Pillars to defeat his former club, Akwa United, by a lone goal.

Akwa United got a point against Pillars last season, but a sixth-minute goal from Umar Shehu gave Pillars all three points and continued their upward trajectory on the NPFL table. They are now up to fourth with 19 points.

However, Akwa United are in the 18th position with 11 points from 12 games.

Relief for Boboye and his boys

The new manager bounce has taken effect at Heartland, where Kennedy Boboye led his team to their first win of the season. This comes three games into his tenure and follows the credible point taken from Ibadan last weekend.

Austin Osayande scored the only goal in the encounter in the 51st minute. The win took Boboye’s team off the bottom of the table for the first time this season.

Other games

Elsewhere at the Ilorin Township stadium, Doma nicked a point from Kwara United to extend their unbeaten run to eight.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars maintained their position at the top of the league table with 23 points following their draw away to Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna.

In Lafia, Olawale Doyeni’s 94th-minute goal broke Fidelis Ilechukwu’s heart as Plateau United gained a 1-0 victory over his Enugu Rangers. This is Plateau United’s third consecutive victory over the Flying Antelopes.

Unfortunately for Ilechukuwu, it was his former club, Plateau United, that denied Rangers their third away point of the season.

