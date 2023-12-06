Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi and Scotland’s Scott McTominay were the stars of the show in the English Premier League on Wednesday, each scoring two goals to propel their teams to crucial victories.

Fulham pummels Nottingham Forest

Iwobi and Raúl Jiménez both bagged braces as Fulham piled the pressure on Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper with a dominant 5-0 win at Craven Cottage.

Tom Cairney also found the net, helping the Cottagers bounce back from their last-minute defeat at Anfield and condemn Forest to their fourth consecutive loss.

This result marks Fulham’s biggest Premier League victory in over ten years and Iwobi will be glad to have played a big part in rolling back the good times for the London club.

McTominay fires Manchester United past Chelsea

Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United edged out Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Despite Bruno Fernandes missing a penalty early on, McTominay opened the scoring in the 19th minute before restoring United’s lead in the second half after Cole Palmer’s equaliser for Chelsea.

Liverpool hold steady with Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai spoiled Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane as Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Van Dijk headed home from a first-half corner, while Szoboszlai added a late second to extend Liverpool’s Premier League unbeaten run to eight matches.

With 34 points, the Reds sit just two points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Aston Villa stun Manchester City

Leon Bailey’s solo strike secured a surprising 1-0 victory for Aston Villa over Manchester City.

This win propelled Villa into third place, while Manchester City dropped to fourth, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Other Notable Matches

Jack Hinshelwood scored his first Premier League goal to secure a comeback 2-1 win for Brighton over Brentford.

At Selhurst Park, Marcos Senesi and Kieffer Moore scored crucial goals to hand Bournemouth a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

