The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their place at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Morocco with a 2-1 second-leg victory over Cape Verde in Praia on Tuesday.

The win completes a comprehensive double for the Super Falcons, who won the first leg of the final qualifying round match 5-0 in Abuja last Thursday.

The 7-1 aggregate victory highlights the Super Falcons’ superpower status on the continent, which has preserved their record of qualifying for every edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations since its inception.

In Tuesday’s outing, Captain Rasheedat Ajibade scored the winning goal deep into stoppage time to seal the victory for the Super Falcons, who had to come from behind after Cape Verde’s Ivania Tavares Moreira gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute.

Substitute Esther Okoronkwo equalised for the Super Falcons in the 62nd minute, and the team pushed hard for a winner in the remaining minutes.

Ajibade’s late strike ensured that the Super Falcons finished the qualifying campaign undefeated and on a high note.

The qualification for WAFCON 2024 is another significant achievement for the Super Falcons, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with nine titles.

The team will now head to Morocco next year, looking to add a 10th title to their trophy cabinet.

