The Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, will be alive with vibrant football talents for a two-day scouting program starting from Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th of December.

The football development programme organised by Global Football Scouting will see 10 Lagos-based clubs express their football skills to attract the attention of several foreign scouts, who will be present.

According to the organisers, top scouts from European countries like Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, and others will be present to scout for the best talents.

“The event is organised to give realistic opportunities for talented players and their teams alike to launch a transition to Europe,” said Martin Baton, the coordinator of the scouting programme.

Selection of teams

Mr Baton said the 10-Lagos-based clubs selected were cadet teams that had established a cordial relationship with the organisation.

“The invited clubs are clubs within the network of the global football scouting tournament and have enjoyed cordial relationships over the years. They are primarily third-division clubs, as well as standard youth teams across the country with evidence of competitive football.”

The 10 participating teams are six TCC club sides, like Valiant Team A and B, Atlantic Business, Broad City, Dannaz, Dino Sporting Club, and Gbagada FC. Other grassroots clubs are Glory Boys, Bucknor FC, and Clique FA.

A different breed of scouting programme

Mr Baton revealed the scouting program will differ from others witnessed in the state because of the calibre of the scouts that will be present. He added that the head of the youth team from Westerlo FC in Belgium, a club where former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike had a brief spell, will be around.

“The benefit for clubs is an opportunity to showcase their talents to top European teams in attendance, and for the players, it’s an opportunity to showcase all the development for that year with the hope of getting scouted to play in Europe.

“We have in attendance the head of youth Westerlo FC in Belgium and an agent representative from Lyon FC (France), RWD Molenbeek (Belgium), and several other clubs across Europe.”

