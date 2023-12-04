The Premier League witnessed dramatic games on Sunday, with the Etihad, Anfield, and Stamford Bridge venues all rocking with goals.

With Arsenal doing the needful against Wolves on Saturday, the onus was on their title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool to follow up with victories to keep pace with the Gunners.

However, Manchester City’s title aspirations suffered a setback as Tottenham Hotspur held them to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs an early lead in the sixth minute, but his own goal three minutes later levelled the score.

Phil Foden put City back in front just after the half-hour mark, but Giovani Lo Celso equalised for Spurs in the 69th minute.

Jack Grealish thought he had won it for City in the 81st minute after combining with Erling Haaland for City’s third goal. However, there was still one last twist.

Dejan Kulusevski ensured Spurs had a share of the spoils with his 90th-minute equaliser, leaving City two points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal.

Liverpool stage dramatic comeback to beat Iwobi’s Fulham

Liverpool staged a dramatic late comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 at Anfield after some schoolboy errors initially left them staring at a rare Anfield defeat.

Alex Iwobi and his Fulham teammates looked like they would be the first side since Real Madrid in February to win at Anfield—and the first in the Premier League since Leeds in October 2022.

However, two quick-fire goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 87th and 88th minutes swung the tie in favour of the Reds, who follow Arsenal on the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s 100 per cent home record was extended to 11 matches to move back to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Chelsea dim Brighton in five-goal thriller

Chelsea played the second half with 10 men, but they clung on to defeat Brighton 3-2 after a tense finale at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side was already two up thanks to headers from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill, but Brighton pulled one back through Facundo Buonanotte, whose curling effort went in off the right post.

Moments later, Conor Gallagher was shown a second yellow card for fouling Billy Gilmour in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Instead, Chelsea increased their lead, and it was from a contentious penalty that was awarded after a VAR review for a James Milner foul on Mykhailo Mudryk. Fernandez converted from the spot midway through the second half

Joao Pedro came off the bench to head a goal back at the start of a lengthy period of added time, and Chelsea survived a late penalty scare for a handball against Colwill with virtually the game’s last action.

The other game on Sunday ended in a stalemate as AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa played a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The spoils were shared in the London Derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace.

