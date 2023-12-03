When a team defeats Enyimba FC, it is a big deal, but when they get that victory at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, it is a bigger deal.

Remo Stars were in Aba in midweek and came away with a 1-0 victory that sent them second on the Nigeria Professional Football League table, but, like the headline inferred, the last team to achieve this feat is no longer playing in the NPFL.

It is an event for an away team to get a point, not to talk of defeating the “Nzogbu Nzogbu” warlords in Aba. Before the midweek loss, their last defeat was to Dakkada on 10 July 2022.

But where is Dakkada now?

Samad Kadiri Sodiq headed Ismail Sodiq’s cross past Ani Ozoemena in the 34th minute. The midfielder scored and Remo Stars took all three points from Aba. This followed the 2-2 result from last season.

Sodiq’s goal extended Remo Stars’ unbeaten run against Enyimba to five.

5️⃣ – Remo Stars extended their unbeaten run against Enyimba to 5 matches in the NPFL – WDDWW. Glowing. #ENYREM #NPFL24 pic.twitter.com/tcxeGmjgcE — Opta Nigeria (@OptaNGR) November 29, 2023

After two consecutive victories, including the record-breaking win at Owerri over Heartland, the People’s Elephants and their fans once again experienced despair. They lost by a lone goal to Remo Stars at the Aba Township Stadium to record their first home defeat in over a year.

The last time they lost at home was 10th July against Dakkada FC who have since been relegated.

However, such a fate can only befall Remo Stars if they fail to take their tactics seriously across the season.

But what happened?

Enyimba coach Finidi George told journalists after the match that his team missed some goal-scoring chances against their visitors. He said his boys failed to get into the game in the first 25 minutes because they did not warm up properly.

A data-based platform made by Africa Sports highlighted that the hosts had 19 goal attempts, of which seven were on target. However, this was lower than in their last away game against Heartland, which they won 1-0.

The hosts had 10 corners compared to three for their guests. They have an energetic midfield but suffer from converting goal-scoring chances despite having a former potent winger as their manager.

Enyimba have scored eight goals and conceded the same so far this season. The number of goals they conceded last season at home – four in nine games – is what they have already conceded in this season’s first five home games.

Conceding cheap goals and failing to convert goal-scoring opportunities are the summary of the challenges rocking Enyimba despite the transfers they made during the window.

Ogunmodede’s tactics and Kayode’s confidence

In the past week, we have seen NPFL goalkeepers showing class as if there is an open call for a shot-stopper for the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

While Osayi Kingdom was a delight in Ikenne against Remo Stars, it seems Kayode Bankole picked up a spark from the Doma goalkeeper. According to Sport Light Hub, the Remo Stars’ goalie made seven saves in the win over Enyimba.

Truthfully, Daniel Ogunmodede would have been hoping for a point but got three in Aba though the tactician’s 3-5-2 formation has been excellent so far this season.

Ogunmodede has made use of the attacking prowess of both fullbacks, Seun Ogunribide and Ismail Sodiq, to punish opponents this season, and the evidence has been evident in all the 10 games played this season. Remo Stars have only failed to score once.

His right full-back Sodiq has already created nine assists in 10 games this season, leading to calls that he should be called up to the Super Eagles team for the 2024 AFCON.

