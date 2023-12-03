There were four matchday 11 games played in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Saturday. These produced two draws and home wins, with four goals recorded.

Late winner in Benin

It took until the 96th minute for Bendel Insurance and Lobi Stars to be separated in Benin on Saturday. Super substitute Junior Osaghae scored the goal to give Insurance their first win in six league matches.

Insurance had taken just four points from their last five and the win was a relief for Monday Odigie and his boys.

Meanwhile, Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, a Super Eagles’ invitee, continued to catch the eye with another clean sheet.

With the defeat in Benin, Lobi Stars dropped to the second position with 20 points while Bendel Insurance moved to fifth place with 17 points.

Adeyinka silences former club

Former Akwa United goalkeeper, Adewale Adeyinka, was instrumental in the Promise Keepers’ hard-fought draw at Eket after saving Uche Collins’ penalty in the second half.

Kwara United recorded their third away point thanks to their goalkeeper, who denied Akwa United a second-half winner.

However, the goalkeeper could not keep out Uche Collins’ spot-kick that gave the Promise Keepers the lead in the 40th minute after the referee adjudged Abbey Benson handled Salomon Chigozie’s cross. Sadeeq Yusuf scored Kwara United’s equaliser two minutes later to end the first half 1-1.

https://t.co/IG3EpAbsiw

A screamer in Eket, Sadeeq Yusuf restored parity for @KwaraUnitedFC. The midfielder's second goal of the season with his debut two weeks ago in Benin against Insurance. #NPFL24 — Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi (@Preacherpen) December 2, 2023

The hosts were handed a lifeline in the 77th minute after another careless foul by Benson, but Adewale saved Collins’ spot-kick to send his club to the ninth position with 14 points. Akwa United are in 17th place with 11 points.

Victories in Aba and Gombe

Elsewhere, both Enyimba and Doma got home wins.

Chijioke Mbaoma scored the contest’s only goal from the penalty spot in the 45th minute to seal the maximum points for Enyimba. Nelson Abiam of Doma United also scored on the dot of halftime to help them record a derby win over Niger Tornadoes and extend their unbeaten run to seven with goalkeeper Osayi Kingdom recording his ninth clean sheet.

With the win in Aba, Enyimba moved to fourth place with 19 points while Doma lead the table with 21 points.

