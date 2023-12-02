Frank Onyeka delivered a solid performance for Brentford as they secured a convincing 3-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium.

Onyeka played the full 90 minutes and helped Brentford move up to 10th place in the Premier League standings with 19 points from 14 games.

This marks the third time in the Premier League this season that Onyeka has played all 90 minutes, highlighting his growing importance for the Bees.

After a barren first 45 minutes, Brentford burst to life in the second half, with Neal Maupay breaking the deadlock four minutes after the restart.

Ben Mee doubled Brentford’s lead in the 56th minute, but Luton pulled one back through Jacob Brown in the 76th minute.

However, the hopes of the Hatters did not last long, as substitute Shandon Baptiste wrapped up the points for the hosts four minutes later.

Arsenal extends lead with narrow victory

Arsenal opened a four-point lead atop the Premier League table after a hard-fought 2-1 win against Wolves at the Emirates Stadium.

With Manchester City, their closest challengers and reigning champions, not in action until Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s side capitalised on the opportunity to extend their lead.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scored in the opening 16 minutes, but Matheus Cunha’s 86th-minute strike ensured a nervy ending for the Gunners.

Arsenal ultimately emerged victorious, thanks to their early goals. While their performance wasn’t flawless, they held on to the lead and secured the three crucial points.

Burnley crush fellow relegation battlers

Burnley ended their wait for a Premier League home win, as they emphatically thrashed fellow strugglers Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor.

Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley an early lead, and Jacob Bruun Larsen doubled the advantage in the 28th minute. Oli McBurnie’s red card just before halftime added to United’s woes.

Burnley continued to dominate in the second half, with Zeki Amdouni and Luca Koleosho adding two goals in quick succession before Josh Brownhill sealed the emphatic victory.

This win lifted Burnley off the bottom of the table and increased the pressure on Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

