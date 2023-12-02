The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is heating up, with several exciting matches on tap for matchday 11.

Due to Rivers United’s continental engagement against Dreams FC of Ghana on Sunday, only nine games will be played instead of the usual ten.

The NPFL is witnessing a surge in competitiveness, with each matchday bringing captivating encounters.

Enyimba’s recent loss at home has added another twist to the season as the intense battle for the top spot and escape from the relegation zone is now increasingly unpredictable.

The league so far

One of the biggest surprises of the season so far was Enyimba’s loss at home to Remo Stars. The Sky Blue Stars stunned Enyimba by a lone goal to extend their unbeaten records over the People’s Elephants to five in the past two seasons.

Enyimba had pulled a vital away victory over Heartland in the Oriental derby courtesy of Stephen Chukwude’s goal in Owerri but failed to build on that momentum in Aba.

One of the biggest surprise packages in the league this season is Doma United which stands as the club with the highest unbeaten streak in the league at the moment.

The Savannah Tigers have stayed unbeaten in six consecutive matches, meaning they last lost a game in October.

Their goalkeeper, Osayi Kingdom, is the shot-stopper with the highest clean sheets, eight in ten games.

In the last 99 games played in the league, 197 goals were recorded, which equals a ratio of 1.98 goals per match.

Meanwhile, there have been more home wins, 68 games with 26 draws and five away wins.

Four games to watch

Can Lobi Stars cause an upset in Benin?

Lobi Stars will be looking for their first away win in Benin against Bendel Insurance when they meet at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday.

This is the second meeting between the league toppers Lobi Stars and Bendel Insurance in the last six months. The first meeting ended in a barren draw during the Super Six on neutral ground at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan.

Lobi Stars’ last visit to Benin in 2019 ended in a 1-0 defeat, and they will be looking to change the narrative this time around.

While Bendel Insurance has conceded just two goals at home this season, Lobi Stars have scored four on the road. However, Lobi Stars have failed to score in two of their five away games and have conceded five goals in total.

Coach Monday Odigie will be determined to avoid dropping points at home after losing four points in their last two home draws.

Two Northern derbies in Gombe

Two Northern derbies are scheduled to take place at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Saturday and Sunday. Doma United will face Niger Tornadoes on Saturday, while Gombe United will take on Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Doma United will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven games when they take on Niger Tornadoes. They have never lost at home this season and have yet to concede a goal.

Niger Tornadoes has lost its last five games on the road and has conceded 10 goals away from home this season.

For Gombe United and Kano Pillars, it’s a mid-table clash. Gombe United are in 16th position with 12 points, while Kano Pillars are in 13th position with 13 points.

Kano Pillars have defeated Gombe six times in their last 14 games, with their only away win recorded in 2014.

Can Remo Stars claim the league’s top spot in Ikenne?

Remo Stars will be looking to bounce back from their uninspiring performance in their last home game against Doma United.

They have a chance to clinch the top spot if Bendel Insurance defeats Lobi Stars in Benin.

Remo Stars and Plateau United have only met six times, with Remo Stars winning two, losing three, and drawing one.

Boboye with another test in Ibadan

Kennedy Boboye has failed his first two tests as the manager of Heartland. The Naze Millionaires are yet to win any game this season, and playing against Shooting Stars, who have recorded 100% wins at home, might be herculean.

Aside from their heroic acts in 2015 in Ibadan, Heartland has lost two consecutive matches at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

