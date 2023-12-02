Bendel Insurance vs. Lobi Stars @Ogbemudia Stadium @4 p.m. on 2 December

Lobi Stars currently occupy the top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League, but the looming question is whether they can spring a surprise in Benin as they prepare to face Bendel Insurance.

Bendel Insurance, experiencing a recent dip in form with four draws and a loss in their last five matches, has seen them slide down the league table. This decline has fuelled optimism among the league leaders that they could potentially cause an upset on Saturday.

In their previous encounter during the Super Six at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, the two teams played a goalless draw. Lobi Stars’ most recent visit to Benin in 2019 resulted in a 1-0 defeat.

Notably, Bendel Insurance has demonstrated a robust defensive stance at home this season, conceding only two goals at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium while Lobi Stars have been a bit proficient on the road, scoring four goals but conceding five in five away games.

Considering these factors, a draw seems to be a likely outcome for this upcoming match.

Current Form: Insurance [D-L-D-D-D]; Lobi Stars [w-L-W-W-w]

Head-to-head

03/06/23 NPF Insurance 0 – 0 Lobi Stars

09/05/19 NPF Lobi Stars 1 – 0 Insurance

04/02/19 NPF Insurance 1 – 0 Lobi Stars

20/04/08 NPF Lobi Stars 2 – 0 Insurance

15/12/07 NPF Insurance 2 – 2 Lobi Stars

Prediction: Insurance 2 – 1 Lobi Stars

Man City vs. Tottenham @Etihad Stadium @5:30 p.m. on 3 December

Tottenham has emerged as a bogey team for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, both in the Premiership and European competitions. However, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are currently facing challenges, having suffered three consecutive losses and grappling with player injuries and suspensions.

The upcoming Sunday clash presents an ideal opportunity for Spurs to reaffirm their championship aspirations. On the flip side, Manchester City is equally determined to secure all three points, crucial for maintaining their position at the top of the table or staying in close contention.

Spurs face a daunting task, missing nine first-team players against a formidable City squad armed with various offensive options. While Guardiola’s team did not exhibit their best form against Liverpool, they are eager to secure another three points as they pursue an unprecedented fourth consecutive English Premier League title.

Current Form: Man City [D-D-W-W-W]; Tottenham [L-L-L-W-W]

Head-to-head

05/02/23 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man City

19/01/23 PRL Man City 4 – 2 Tottenham

19/02/22 PRL Man City 2 – 3 Tottenham

15/08/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man City

25/04/21 LEC Man City 1 – 0 Tottenham

Prediction: Man City 3 – 1 Tottenham

Napoli vs. Inter Milan @Estadio Diego Maradona @8:45 p.m. on 3 December

Predicting the outcome appears straightforward in favor of Inter Milan, given their impressive 11-match unbeaten streak dating back to a loss against Sassuolo on September 27.

Napoli, having undergone a managerial change this season, secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Atalanta in Serie A last weekend but faced a disappointing 4-2 loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Walter Mazzarri faces challenges as his two first-choice left-backs, Mario Rui and Mathías Olivera, are unavailable. This limitation hampers the left-wing support for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi is dealing with injury concerns, with Denzel Dumfries and Alexander Bastoni sidelined until the new year.

Mazzarri must make crucial decisions regarding the left-back position and whether to start Victor Osimhen, who has had two substitute appearances. Simone rested seven first-team players in the Champions League match against Benfica, where Inter staged an impressive comeback from a three-goal deficit to snatch a point.

The situation suggests Napoli may be content with securing a draw, while only a victory for Inter would propel them to the top of the table. The match promises to be an intriguing battle to watch.

Current Form: Napoli [W-L-D-W-D]; Inter Milan [D-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

21/05/23 SEA Napoli 3 – 1 Inter Milan

04/01/23 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

12/02/22 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Inter Milan

21/11/21 SEA Inter Milan 3 – 2 Napoli

18/04/21 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Inter Milan

Prediction: Napoli 1 – 2 Inter Milan

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid @Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys @9 p.m. on 3 December

Barcelona, currently level on points with their upcoming Sunday opponents, are yet to showcase performances that instill confidence in their ability to retain the La Liga title. Atletico Madrid’s captain, Koke, expresses optimism, stating, “We’re in high spirits and looking forward to winning in Barcelona.”

Under Xavi’s management, Barcelona has faced scrutiny for lackluster displays against teams perceived as weaker opponents. This rivalry has been further fueled by comments from Joao Felix, who is on loan from Atletico to Barcelona. Felix remarked that his former teammates at Atletico would be dishonest if they claimed a preference for the more defensive style of Diego Simeone over a more offensive approach.

The offensive prowess of a team is often measured by the number of goals scored, and in this aspect, Atletico has outperformed Barcelona, scoring 14 goals compared to Barcelona’s six. As Sunday approaches, Joao Felix should brace himself for heightened attention, as Simeone’s team seeks to secure all three points in what promises to be a closely fought encounter.

Current Form: Barcelona [D-W-L-W-L]; Atletico Madrid [W-L-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

23/04/23 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Atletico

08/01/23 LAL Atletico 0 – 1 Barcelona

06/02/22 LAL Barcelona 4 – 2 Atletico

02/10/21 LAL Atletico 2 – 0 Barcelona

08/05/21 LAL Barcelona 0 – 0 Atletico

Prediction: Barcelona 2 – 3 Atletico

