Harrison Jalla, chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force, says the Super Eagles can’t make much impact in the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, as they lack the tactical skills for the tournament.

Jalla told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the team had lost its self-esteem while struggling to beat countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

He said that changes had to be made, and these changes had to be done early enough to avert a catastrophe when Nigeria would play at the AFCON 2024.

“Nothing has changed since Coach Jose Peseiro took over the Super Eagles. The team does not really lack talents both home and abroad, but what is missing is the managerial skills needed to harness its potential,” Mr Jalla said.

He reiterated that the Eagles have not secured a good coach and a manager since the death of Stephen Keshi. “Paseiro has no capacity to transform the team. He has done too much damage by his technical ineptitude.

“Nigeria cannot afford to carry baggage like Peseiro to the AFCON. The Super Eagles have lost their self-esteem. They now struggle with countries like Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe.

“Nigeria should forget about anything positive from AFCON if Peseiro is still in charge,” Mr Jalla said.

He added that the solution is to build a brand new Super Eagles team with home-based players as its nucleus. He said that a full-fledged, home-based Super Eagles would have defeated Lesotho and Zimbabwe hands down.

There will be 24 countries in the biennial competition, which kicks off on 13 January and ends on 11 February with Nigeria drawn against host country Cote d’Ivoire.

