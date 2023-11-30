The Super Falcons of Nigeria asserted their dominance in the first leg of their final round 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, securing a resounding 5-0 victory over Cape Verde on Thursday.
Right from the kickoff at the MKO Abiola Stadium, the Super Falcons took control of the match, dictating the tempo and creating numerous scoring opportunities.
Their efforts were rewarded in the seventh minute when Uchenna Kanu broke the deadlock, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
Before the half-time whistle blew, Kanu completed her brace with a brilliant finish from a Toni Payne assist, ensuring a commanding 3-0 lead for the home team.
🏁 HALF TIME! in Abuja 📍
Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-0 Cape Verde 🇨🇻
⚽⚽@UcheOfficial_ Kanu 7', 45'
⚽@GiftMonday21 25'#SoarSuperFalcons| #WAFCONQualifiers| #NGACAP| #Morocco2024 pic.twitter.com/DB45XIgvB6
— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) November 30, 2023
Second half
In the second half, Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, made tactical substitutions, bringing on Esther Onyenezide and Esther Okoronkwo for Peace Efih and Gift Monday, respectively.
The substitutions proved to be effective, as Okoronkwo made an immediate impact, scoring a sublime goal from an Esther Akudo Ogbonna cross in the 66th minute.
Okoronkwo’s scoring spree continued in the 77th minute, as she added another goal to her tally, sealing an emphatic 5-0 victory for the Super Falcons.
With this dominant performance, the Super Falcons have put one foot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.
They will travel to Praia for the second leg on 5 December, aiming to complete the double and secure their place in the continental tournament in grand style.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999