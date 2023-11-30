The Super Falcons of Nigeria asserted their dominance in the first leg of their final round 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, securing a resounding 5-0 victory over Cape Verde on Thursday.

Right from the kickoff at the MKO Abiola Stadium, the Super Falcons took control of the match, dictating the tempo and creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Their efforts were rewarded in the seventh minute when Uchenna Kanu broke the deadlock, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The Super Falcons continued to press forward, doubling their lead in the 25th minute through Gift Monday, who capitalised on a goalmouth scramble.

Before the half-time whistle blew, Kanu completed her brace with a brilliant finish from a Toni Payne assist, ensuring a commanding 3-0 lead for the home team.

Second half

In the second half, Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, made tactical substitutions, bringing on Esther Onyenezide and Esther Okoronkwo for Peace Efih and Gift Monday, respectively.

The substitutions proved to be effective, as Okoronkwo made an immediate impact, scoring a sublime goal from an Esther Akudo Ogbonna cross in the 66th minute.

Okoronkwo’s scoring spree continued in the 77th minute, as she added another goal to her tally, sealing an emphatic 5-0 victory for the Super Falcons.

With this dominant performance, the Super Falcons have put one foot in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

They will travel to Praia for the second leg on 5 December, aiming to complete the double and secure their place in the continental tournament in grand style.

