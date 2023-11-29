The penultimate games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with some thrilling results across Europe.

At the San Siro, Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze finally got off the mark with his first goal for AC Milan since his move from Villarreal.

The goal was, however, ‘inconsequential’ as Milan were humbled 3-1 by Borussia Dortmund who have not only qualified for the knockout phase but as potential group winners with a game to spare in Group F.

Having failed to do the needful at home on Tuesday, Chukuwueze and his Milan teammates are on the brink of elimination as a win in their final group game may still not be enough to earn qualification for the knockout phase,

In the other Group F game, Kylian Mbappe’s late goal from the penalty spot denied Newcastle United victory as the game in Paris ended 1-1.

Going into the final day, Milan, Newcastle and PSG still have a chance of pulling through to the Round of 16 but the results will determine who joins Dortmund.

Comebacks

Elsewhere, Manchester City overcame a sloppy start at the Etihad to edge RB Leipzig 3-2 in a five-goal thriller

Two goals from Loïs Openda in the 13th and 33rd minutes had given the visitors a healthy advantage by halftime.

However, City turned the table with three second-half goals to claim victory and cement their place at the top of Group G.

Erling Halaand kickstarted City’s comeback with his 54th-minute goal.

Phil Foden fired in the equaliser in the 70th minute before Julian Alvarez popped up with another important goal to win it for City in the 87th minute.

At Nou Camp, Barcelona also had to come from behind to beat FC Porto 2-1.

Midfielder Pepe gave Porto the lead at the half-hour mark but Barcelona responded quickly with an equaliser from Juan Cancelo.

Joao Felix’s 57th-minute goal proved to be the winning strike for Barcelona who are top in Group H with 12 points from five games.

In some of the other Tuesday games, Celtic were eliminated from the Champions League after their 2-0 loss to Lazio in Italy.

Atletico Madrid beat Feyenoord 3-1 away from home in the other Group E tie.

Action will continue on Wednesday with the other Matchday 5 fixtures.

