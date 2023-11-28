The board of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced disciplinary measures against Rangers International FC and Abia Warriors FC following a pre-match altercation that occurred before Sunday’s Oriental Derby in Umuahia.

A fracas that broke out between Abia Warriors and Rangers officials was recorded before the kickoff of the matchday 10 fixture on Sunday, and the NPFL has come down hard on both teams.

UNFORTUNATE DRAMA IN UMUAHIA 🥊 Rangers Intl arrived earlier today for the Oriental derby in their traditional attire and headed straight to the pitch while singing and dancing. This act didn’t go down well with the Abia warriors officials and this happened 👇🏼… pic.twitter.com/NF0ozMcxdh — Official54fx (@54footballx) November 26, 2023

Rangers fined

Rangers lost 1-0 to their hosts in Sunday’s derby and were fined N1 million for misconduct capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

The club’s officials were found to have reacted violently to provocation from the home team (Abia Warriors) during the match.

“Rangers have been warned that a recurrence of the same act of misconduct will result in severe sanctions,” the NPFL board stated in its decision.

“Rangers have also been ordered to identify and produce the officials involved in the act of misconduct for further sanctions.

“The club has 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal or accept the sanctions.”

Heavier sanctions for Abia Warriors

The NPFL fined Abia Warriors N3 million for various acts of misconduct that occurred during the match. These include:

“Preventing the away team (Rangers) from gaining access to the pitch before the match, leading to violent scenes capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

“Failing to provide adequate security to the away team before the match, resulting in a physical altercation committed by some of their officials.”

They also reprimanded Abia Warriors for restricting NPFL broadcast partners from recording pre-match content and harassing the official broadcast partner’s media crew.

They have also ordered Abia Warriors to identify and produce the official involved in the act of misconduct for additional sanctions.

The club has been warned against preventing visiting teams from accessing the field of play before any subsequent match.

The Umuahia-based side has been warned of facing heavier sanctions if similar acts of misconduct recur.

Just like Rangers, they also gave Abia Warriors 48 hours from the date of notice to appeal or accept the sanctions.

The NPFL board has urged all clubs to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the league to ensure a conducive environment for the sport.

