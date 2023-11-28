The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, will, on Wednesday, declare open the first-ever retreat of the management and staff of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) at the Sandralia Hotel in Abuja.

The retreat, which is being held to review the operations of the NPFL in the last year and develop strategies for improvement, is the first-ever such development study event to be held in the history of professional football administration in the country.

The secretary of the NPFL board, Danladi Ibrahim, stated in a circular that the NFF president will declare the retreat open after a keynote address by the NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye.

The NPFL Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, will present the first paper covering a review of past performance by offering an assessment of the previous season’s performance and analysing achievements and areas for improvement.

The retreat will, among other set objectives, develop a strategic plan that will define the NPFL’s long-term goals and objectives and discuss ways and means for achieving them.

It will also develop the NPFL standard operational structures and organogram to be presented by the board secretary.

Other subjects of interest would cover the NPFL finances, dwelling on budgeting and resource allocation, marketing and promotion, and exploring ways to enhance the league’s commercial value and promotional strategies.

“No business can survive the tough market without developing commercial and work strategies to attract investors, which in our industry are sponsors and partners,” Elegbeleye said of the idea behind the retreat.

He also noted that “it is important that the board, management, and staff hold such a session to synergize the board’s vision and the operations of the staff. We may not achieve a sync if the board does not share its vision with the staff, who are the ones to interpret and implement strategies to translate the vision into tangibles.

Feelers from the office indicate that the staff are excited about this very first opportunity to interact with the board in an atmosphere of knowledge sharing.

