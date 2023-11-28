On Monday night, Alex Iwobi scored his first league goal for Fulham in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Wolves at Craven Cottage. The London team has endured a winless streak since their triumph over Sheffield United on 7 October, in which they also scored three goals.

Iwobi started the scoring move from midfield and was in the right place to capitalise on a well-executed cutback by Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson in the seventh minute, neatly placing the ball between the legs of Wolves’ goalkeeper, Jose Sa.

Wolves responded as Matheus Cunha equalised in the 22nd minute, connecting with a precise cross from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde down the right flank.

Fulham regained the lead in the 59th minute when Nelson Semedo fouled Tom Cairney, resulting in a penalty. The decision underwent VAR scrutiny before the former Chelsea and Arsenal winger converted the spot-kick, sending Sa the wrong way. However, Wolves levelled the score again 15 minutes later, courtesy of a penalty awarded after Tim Ream fouled Hwang Hee-chan, and Hwang confidently converted.

As the game seemed destined for a draw, Joao Gomes fouled Harry Wilson in added time. Though initially unnoticed by the referee, VAR prompted a review, leading to a penalty being awarded. Willian stepped up to power Fulham past Wolves. Wolves manager Gary O’Neil was at odds with the two penalty awards, having already complained to the league body concerning a series of refereeing calls that have gone against his team this season.

He said in the post-match interview that “things cannot continue the way they are,” even though he is not expecting a call of apology from referee boss Howard Webb. “VAR is not helping much with subjective decisions,” O’Neil added.

Iwobi played all 90 minutes, just as his compatriot Calvin Bassey did. Iwobi could have had a second goal in the 69th minute, but Sa made a good save to deny the Nigerian.

The win propelled Fulham to 14th place, tied with Wolves, and they face Liverpool in their upcoming fixture on Sunday.

