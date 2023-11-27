Abia Warriors are basking in the glory of a hard-fought victory over their fierce rivals, Rangers International, in the ‘Oriental Derby’ of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The game played on Sunday in Umuahia lived up to expectations, with Abia Warriors emerging as the deserving winners.

While the feisty football action unfolded on the pitch, another incident took centre stage – a brawl between officials of the two teams before the game.

Reports suggest that Rangers International arrived at the stadium in their traditional attire and proceeded to the pitch while singing and dancing.

Abia Warriors officials regarded this act as disrespectful, which sparked an altercation between the teams’ representatives.

Abia Warriors’ media director, Solomon Igwe, played down the incident, stating that the matter has been settled between the two clubs.

“I am sorry I cannot comment on that issue for now, but whatever you heard or saw is just between the two clubs, and we have put that behind us and moved on,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Why we won – Nwoburuoke

Igwe focused on the main event – the football match itself. He acknowledged that Abia Warriors were the better team on the day and could have won by a wider margin.

Collins Nwoburuoke, with a goal in the second minute, sealed the victory for Abia Warriors, extending their dominance over the ‘Flying Antelopes.’

“The game lived up to expectations; it was intriguing and physical to an extent. Abia Warriors had chances to win up to four goals, but they couldn’t take their chances,” Igwe told PREMIUM TIMES.

He also highlighted Rangers International’s overconfidence, stating that they underestimated Abia Warriors’ capabilities. “Rangers International came with the mindset they were going to win that game, and somehow, in my opinion, I think they underrated Abia Warriors.

“Given that they have a new coach who has instilled a new belief in them, they felt they could come and do the damage against us. However, they forget that Rangers lost to Abia Warriors both home and away last season, and even the season before the last, they were unable to beat us.”

Looking ahead, Abia Warriors are determined to maintain their upward trajectory in the NPFL. They face Bayelsa United in their next match, hoping to secure at least a point in Yenegoa.

