The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the shortlists for the women’s categories of the CAF Awards 2023, with four Nigerian players in the final rounds of different categories.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for Monday, 11 December, at the Grand Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, in Marrakech, Morocco. It will witness Asisat Oshoala leading the race for her sixth award, with three other Nigerians nominated in different categories of the specified awards.

Two of the 10 contenders who emerged as finalists vying for the Player of the Year accolade, are Nigerians: Oshoala, who plays for Spanish club Barcelona Femeni, and Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Other categories such as Goalkeeper of the Year, Young Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and National Team of the Year also have Nigerian nominees.

Nnadozie’s performances at the World Cup and club football also earned her nomination for the Goalkeeper of the Year category. Deborah Abiodun, who had an outstanding performance against Canada at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and home-based Opeyemi Ajakaye, were nominated in the Young Player of the Year category.

READ ALSO:

Super Falcons’ Coach Randy Waldrum is also in contention with the likes of Desiree Ellis of South Africa, Morroco coach Reynald Pedros, and Mamelodi Sundowns Jerry Tshabalala, for the Coach of the Year award.

The fate of these nominees will be decided by a voting panel comprising CAF’s Technical Committee, media professionals from member associations, head coaches, captains of member associations, and clubs engaged in the group stages of the Interclub competitions. Their collective decision will determine the ultimate winners across these various categories.

Full list of nominees:

Player of the Year

1. Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Internazionale Milano)

2. Anissa Lahmari (Morocco, Levante, Las Planas)

3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

6. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

7. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

8. Hilda Magaia (South Africa, Sejong Sportstoto)

9. Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa, Racing Louisville)

10. Barbara Banda (Zambia, Shanghai Shengli)

Goalkeeper of the Year

1. Imane Abdelahad (Morocco, SC Casablanca)

2. Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco, AS FAR)

3. Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

4. Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

5. Kaylin Swart (South Africa, JVW)

Interclub Player of the Year

1. Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Mamelodi Sundowns)

2. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

3. Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

4. Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

5. Lebohang Ramalepe (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Young Player of the Year (not more than 21 years old)

1. Comfort Yeboah (Ghana, Ampem Darkoa)

2. Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

3. Deborah Abiodun (Nigeria, Pittsburg Panthers)

4. Esther Opeyemi Ajakaye (Nigeria, Delta Queens)

5. Thubelihle Shamase (South Africa, University of Johannesburg FC)

Coach of the Year

1. Mehdi El Qaichouri (SC Casablanca)

2. Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

3. Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

4. Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

5. Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

National Team of the Year

1. Morocco

2. Nigeria

3. Senegal

4. South Africa

5. Zambia

Club of the Year

1. Ampem Darkoa (Ghana)

2. AS FAR (Morocco)

3. SC Casablanca (Morocco)

4. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

5. JKT Queens (Tanzania)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

