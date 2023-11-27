Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar scored a potential goal-of-the-season candidate in La Liga on Sunday as his team, Real Sociedad, battled a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

The Nigerian forward had gone through a goal drought lasting over 400 days.

However, he rediscovered his scoring touch with a splendid goal against Sevilla on Sunday. This came against a resilient Sevilla side, led by veteran defender Sergio Ramos.

Umar, who endured an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last season that sidelined him for the entire campaign, showed just why Sociedad spent the cash to prise him away from Almeria.

Even in his darkest moments, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has maintained his faith in the 26-year-old Nigerian striker.

On Sunday, Alguacil rewarded Umar’s perseverance by handing him a starting role against Sevilla at the Reale Arena. Sociedad got off to a flying start, taking the lead just three minutes into the match thanks to an own goal by Marko Dmitrovic.

Magic moment

In the 22nd minute, Umar seized his moment. The lanky striker initiated a determined forward run, and despite being closely marked by two Sevilla midfielders, the Nigerian forward demonstrated his dribbling prowess by skillfully evading their challenges.

He then unleashed a thunderous strike from over 35 yards out that flew into the top corner of Sevilla’s goal, doubling Real Sociedad’s lead.

Sevilla pulled back a goal, but their attempts to level the score proved futile as Umar and his Real Sociedad teammates clinched the coveted three points.

It is noteworthy that Umar was on the brink of joining Sevilla before being signed by Real Sociedad. With this victory, Real Sociedad rose to fourth place in the La Liga table with 25 points from 14 matches.

AFCON redemption

Except for injuries or an inexplicable dip in form, we expect Umar to be a prominent figure in Nigeria’s Super Eagles team at next year’s AFCON tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

Umar was also part of the team that played in the last AFCON tournament held in Cameroon, where he scored one goal against Guinea-Bissau. The Eagles fell 1-0 to Tunisia in the second round.

He and his teammates will hope to make amends this time, as the Super Eagles have promised to deliver on a fourth AFCON title for Nigeria

