Rivers United began their continental assignment on an excellent note as they defeated their Angolan opponent Academica do Lobito 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Rivers United looked fresher than their previous games as they went past their visitors, with goals in the two halves.

Goals from Ghanaian player Samuel Antwi in the first half and two goals from Paul Odeh and Shedrack Aseigbu sent the Nigerian club to the summit of the CAF Confederation Group C table.

The Game

Rivers United earned a corner kick in the first minute, expertly taken by Enyinnaya Kazie, but it failed to result in a goal.

In the third minute, Samuel Antwi, a recent addition to Rivers United from Ghanaian club King Faisal, found the back of the net with an assist from Alex Oyowah, giving the hosts an early lead.

A subsequent offensive move by the hosts was flagged offside in the 12th minute. Despite this setback, the visitors intensified their efforts to equalise, with Anthony Angulu’s shot going wide in the 19th minute. A minute later, Captain Nyima Nwagua missed a scoring opportunity.

The first half concluded with Rivers United squandering several chances to increase their lead.

In the second half, Rivers United continued their momentum, and in the 46th minute, Paul Odey extended the lead with a powerful long-range shot. The third goal came in the 61st minute, courtesy of Shedrack Aseigbu.

