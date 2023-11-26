Manchester United made history on Sunday by becoming the first team in Premier League history to keep 500 clean sheets after securing an impressive 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Everton at Goodison Park.
Manchester United are the first side to keep 500 clean sheets in the Premier League.
Alejandro Garnacho set the tone for United with a stunning overhead kick in the third minute, becoming the youngest Manchester United player to score against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League, surpassing Wayne Rooney’s record.
Everton held off United for the remainder of the first half, and goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the second half sealed the victory for the Red Devils.
Manchester United’s victory lifts them to sixth place in the Premier League table with 24 points from 13 games.
With four wins on the bounce, this is United’s longest winning streak on the road since a run of 10 under Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 2020
Everton, however, remain in the relegation zone with four points from 13 games following their unfortunate points deduction.
Tottenham Hotspur set an unwanted record
Earlier on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur also set a record, but it was an unwanted one. The London side lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, becoming the first team in Premier League history to go unbeaten in their first 10 games of a season and then lose their next three.
Spurs’ latest defeat drops them to fifth place in the Premier League table with 26 points, while Aston Villa moved into the top four with 28 points from 13 games.
