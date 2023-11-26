The concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 10 were played across different centres in the country. There were five home wins with two draws, and 10 goals were scored in the seven games played.

Second derby defeat for Sporting Lagos

Sporting Lagos experienced their third South-west derby defeat at the Akure Township Stadium, following losses to Kwara United and Remo Stars. The only goal of the match came in the 26th minute when Moses Omodumeke seized on a defensive mistake by Ekene Olisema. Omodumeke would have opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, but Christian Nwoke made a crucial save.

Sporting Lagos faced another setback as Godwin Odibo had to be substituted due to injury. In the 35th minute, Christian Nwoke parried a chance from Ibrahim Yusuf’s header, maintaining the one-goal difference. As the first half concluded, Omodumeke came close to doubling the lead with an acrobatic shot, but it soared over the crossbar.

With this lone-goal defeat, Sporting Lagos have now gone 270 minutes without a victory in the league, placing them in the 12th position. On the other hand, Sunshine Stars, who returned to winning form after a draw with Rangers two weeks ago, currently hold the 15th position with 13 points.

Fidelis Ilechukwu is helpless in Umuahia

The game between Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers in Umuahia was another hugely anticipated derby. Rangers came into Sunday’s tie without a win in their past three meetings against Abia Warriors away. They extended this record to four as Warriors’ Collins Nwaburoke’s header in the second minute extended their losing streak to four.

Other games

An 84th-minute penalty from Orji Okagbue sealed a last-minute winner for Lobi Stars over Shooting Stars in Lafia, as the game ended 2-1.

Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars started second and third on the NPFL table with the same points. Lobi took the lead through Adebayo Waheed in the second minute. Shooting Stars drew level through Gideon Monday in the 49th minute.

Okagbue’s 84th-minute penalty sealed all three points for the new NPFL leaders after Doma United drew with Remo Stars on Saturday. The win sees Lobi Stars with 20 points from 10 matches.

Elsewhere at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Bendel Insurance goalkeeper Amas Obasogie proved his recent call-up to the national team was well earned, as he saved a penalty in the 13th minute to help Insurance earn a point against Kano Pillars.

Coach Monday Odigie started with the same squad that lost against Enyimba, but the boys provided a more steely display as they forced Kano Pillars to their first home draw of the season. More so, it’s Bendel Insurance’s third away point this season, with all the points coming from the northern part of the country.

Kwara United also defeated Gombe United 2-0 while Katsina and Bayelsa United battled to a 1-1 draw.

