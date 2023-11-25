Arsenal shot to first place on the Premier League table on Saturday evening after Kai Havertz scored an 89th-minute winner against Brentford in the London Derby.

The German forward headed home in the 89th minute to secure a narrow victory for the Gunners, who had struggled against their stubborn city rivals.

Arsenal started brightly and could have taken the lead in the early stages, but Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus both wasted excellent opportunities.

Brentford grew into the game as the half progressed and even had two clear-cut chances that were cleared off the line. After Yoane Wissa nicked the ball off the recalled Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice spared his blushes as he cleared Bryan Mbeumo’s goal-bound shot on the line.

The second half was a similar story, with Arsenal controlling possession but struggling to break down the Brentford defence.

The Bees had a couple of half-chances themselves, but they were ultimately punished for their lack of ambition.

Havertz’s winner came with virtually the last kick of the game, as he got to the end of a swirling cross from Bukayo Saka.

According to Squawka, Saka is the only player to have created 50+ chances, completed 50+ take-ons, scored 10+ goals, and provided 10+ assists in the Premier League in 2023.

Bukayo Saka is the only player to have created 50+ chances, completed 50+ take-ons, scored 10+ goals and provided 10+ assists in the Premier League in 2023. Arsenal’s star boy can do it all. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/tg9aSdtBnt — Squawka (@Squawka) November 25, 2023

The victory means that Arsenal are now on 30 points after 13 games, one point ahead of Manchester City in second place.

It was also an auspicious moment for Mikel Arteta, who was handling his 200th game as Arsenal manager.

Most wins in their first 200 games in charge of Arsenal: ◉ 116 – Mikel Arteta

◎ 111 – Arsene Wenger

◎ 106 – George Graham Top of the list and top of the table. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/yxqiAov8Bs — Squawka (@Squawka) November 25, 2023

Interestingly, the Spaniard has a better win rate than even the legendary Arsene Wenger.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

