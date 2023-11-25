After over a month’s absence, Victor Osimhen returned to action for Napoli on Saturday in the Serie A match away to Atalanta.

Though curiously without his trademark mask, the Nigerian striker made his presence count as he provided the assist for Napoli’s winning goal as the Partenopei secured a 2-1 win away from home.

Osimhen had suffered an injury to his thigh while away on international duty in October with the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old limped off during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw against Roberto Mancini’s Saudi Arabia, with Napoli later confirming the striker suffered a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris in his right thigh.

In Saturday’s game at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, it was Napoli who took the lead through Kvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 44th minute.

The Georgian got in front of Giorgio Scalvini to nod under the bar from six yards.

Atalanta almost equalised within a minute, but Pierluigi Gollini made a great reaction save on the Teun Koopmeiners header at the back post from a Hans Hateboer cross.

The hosts got their equaliser eight minutes into the second half, and it was Ademola Lookman’s towering header into the far bottom corner that got Atalanta level.

The new Napoli manager, Walter Mazzarri, brought in the duo of Eljif Elmas and Osimhen in the 63rd minute, and that proved to be a smart decision.

Napoli regained their lead when Marco Carnesecchi’s errant clearance was seized on by Osimhen. While he could take a shot at goal, he opted to roll the ball across to an unmarked Elmas, who slotted it in from six yards at the back post.

It had been over a decade since Mazzarri last sat on the Partenopei bench, but Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis brought him in during the international break to replace sacked Rudi Garcia.

Happily, he has started his reign on a winning note, and it may be the start of the resurgence needed by Napoli, who are now third on the log with 24 points from 13 games.

