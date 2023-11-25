Current league leaders Doma United denied Remo Stars the three points that could have taken them top of the Nigeria Professional Football League table as the top-of-the-table encounter ended 0-0 at the Remo International Stadium in Ikenne.

Just as Doma United picked up a crucial point in the last month against Sporting Lagos, they also recorded a similar result in Saturday’s contest.

Before the game, Doma United, who are table toppers after having played three consecutive games without losing or conceding a goal, added to their unbeaten streak to four, with goalkeeper Osayi Kingdom extending his shutout to 540 minutes.

Meanwhile, the visitors would have their goalkeeper, Osayi Kingdom, to thank for his excellent goalkeeping in denying Remo Stars, who had 10 goal-scoring chances in the contest.

The game

Ten minutes into the game, Sikiru Alimi recorded Remo Stars’ first shot on target after the striker received a pass from his midfielder to direct a shot towards Kingdom, who made a point-blank save. In the 20th minute, Kingdom denied Remo Stars with another assiduous save.

Six minutes later, Dayo Ojo fired towards Kingdom, who pulled the ball towards Ismail Sodiq for a rebound effort, but his strike went wide.

Just five minutes into the second half, Kingdom continued his great work from where he stopped in the first 45 minutes. Kingdom punched away Samad Kadiri’s cross, and he denied Dayo Ojo the rebound.

Five minutes later, the goalkeeper saved Olamilekan Adebayo’s free-kick to keep the game at 0-0. In the 78th minute, Kingdom parried away Alimi’s header from a corner kick.

First victory for Enyimba after 10 years

Elsewhere at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Heartland of Owerri were stunned by Enyimba 1-0.

Given the nature of being a derby, the visitors anticipated a formidable challenge, compounded by the expectation that Heartland would experience a boost from a new manager, as Kennedy Boboye took over days before the encounter.

The first half ended 0-0 while the second half was looking to follow the first until a header from Stephen Chukwude gave Enyimba the lead to break Heartland’s 10-year unbeaten streak against their oriental brothers.

The win sent Enyimba to fourth place with 16 points, while Heartland remained in 20th place with six points.

