Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool shared the points in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, bringing to an end City’s astonishing winning streak on their home patch.

Erling Haaland, who has been in phenomenal form since his arrival in England, scored his 50th Premier League goal on his 48th appearance, but Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised with a stunning strike late on.

The result means that City still lead the Premier League table, but they are now just two points ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand and could shoot to the top spot if they beat Brentford in a London Derby later on Saturday.

Liverpool retained their second place but could finish the weekend in fourth place if Arsenal and Tottenham win their matches.

The game

The game at the Etihad had a lively opening, with both sides looking to attack.

City had the first real chance of the game in the 11th minute when Phil Foden jinked inside and fired a low shot straight at Alisson in the Liverpool goal.

Liverpool responded with a chance of their own in the 16th minute when Darwin Nunez flicked a header towards goal from Salah’s cross, but Ederson got down well to save.

City took the lead in the 27th minute when Ake seized upon Alisson’s miscued goal kick and played through Haaland, who beat the keeper with a low strike into the far corner.

Haaland’s goal was his 50th in just 48 Premier League appearances, breaking the record previously held by Andy Cole.

The goal boosted City, and they continued to press for a second.

They had another good chance in the 22nd minute when Alisson got an important hand to Doku’s low ball from the left after wonderful work saw him dart beyond Alexander-Arnold

Second half

Liverpool started the second half brightly, and they had an early chance to equalise when Nunez’s flicked header went just wide of the post.

City had a good chance of their own in the 52nd minute when Alvarez seized a great opportunity from 15 yards out after more fine work on the flank by Doku.

Liverpool equalised in the 80th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold collected Salah’s pass and unleashed a stunning 18-yard shot into the far corner.

The goal gave Liverpool a lift, and they pushed for a winner in the closing stages.

However, City held on for a point, keeping them at the top of the Premier League table.

It is worth noting that Liverpool is the first team to get a Premier League point at the Etihad against City since Frank Lampard’s Everton forced the Cityzens to a 1-1 draw almost a year ago.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

