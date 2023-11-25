It’s another matchday in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) across different centres in the country. However, Rivers United’s game against Plateau United has been rescheduled because of Rivers United’s continental engagement.

In the last 89 games played in the league, 185 goals have been scored, which equals a ratio of 2.05 goals per match. Meanwhile, there were more home wins, 63 so far. There have been 23 draws and three away wins. Remo Stars’ Sikiru Alimi is the highest goal scorer with eight goals.

So far this season, Lobi Stars are the side with the highest away points, five, with Shooting Stars of Ibadan leading as the club with the highest home points, 15, compared with other clubs.

Only Gombe and Bayelsa United have lost at home this season, with the Seasiders conceding nine goals, the highest any club has ever conceded at their home turf.

Meanwhile, Heartland of Owerri remain the only club yet to record a victory this season. The Naze Millionaires almost nicked a first win in Lagos against Sporting Lagos but for a 100th-minute equaliser from Jonathan Alukwu.

The club has removed Christian Obi from his post and appointed Kennedy Boboye to steer the affairs of the club for a year, and his first task would be an oriental derby against Enyimba.

This weekend will witness league leaders Doma United visiting fourth-placed Remo Stars, who can go top with a win, even with a game in hand.

Four must-see games of the weekend are highlighted below:

Kennedy Boboye’s first task is against Enyimba

Heartland’s yo-yo performance has received the needed response from the management to salvage the situation with a change of manager.

They announced Boboye on Wednesday, and immediately, the former Akwa United coach went into action to rejuvenate the newcomers to avoid relegation. Meanwhile, the first opportunity to build a robust relationship with his new employers is playing Enyimba, who have won their last two games this past week.

But while the current situation in Heartland writes them off ahead of the Saturday game, their previous records against Enyimba put them in an advantageous position. The Naze Millionaires have never lost in their last 10 meetings against Enyimba.

READ ALSO:

While their last away defeat to Enyimba was in 2015, the Naze Millionaires lost to the Peoples Elephants in 2013, making it 10 years ago.

A victory is the heart’s desire for both Heartland and Enyimba, who would love to reinforce their dominance in the region.

Can Enugu Rangers break the jinx against Abia Warriors in Umuahia?

Rangers have not beaten Abia Warriors in their last three meetings, either at home or away. Sunday’s affair is another moment for both sides to re-ignite their rivalry at Umuahia. The last time the Flying Antelope picked up a point in Umuahia was in 2018, when both sides played a barren draw. In their home record against Rangers, Abia Warriors have been excellent, unbeaten against their South-East brothers.

Abia Warriors, so far this season, have won their four home games, putting them in a better position against Rangers in the contest.

However, Finidi George has a task to sort out before Sunday’s herculean game, which is his club’s susceptibility to losing matches after taking the lead. Rangers, this season, have thrown away leads thrice in their last four away games, with two ending in draws.

Abia Warriors are one of the best defensive teams this season, as they have conceded just once in four games.

Another South-West derby for Sporting Lagos

Heartland almost beat Sporting Lagos in Lagos last weekend, and this weekend, they will try to pull off a win or a draw, at least, when they travel to Akure to face Sunshine Stars. Sporting Lagos have lost on the road to two South-west opponents, both 2-1, to Kwara United and Remo Stars.

Sunshine Stars are without a win in their last three matches as they host the newcomers. This is the first competitive meeting between these teams, though their current form looks similar.

Sunshine Stars are one of the highest-scoring teams in the league so far. Out of the nine games played, the Owenna Gunners have scored in eight of the games except against Plateau United in Lafia.

If Sunshine get a penalty in Akure, they will rest assured of scoring through Michael Olalusi, who has scored three from three this season.

A showdown at the Ilorin Township Stadium

Kwara United have been doing a lot of damage control to encourage fans to come out and support them, but the situation remains the same as they welcome Gombe United at the Ilorin Township Stadium on Sunday.

The Afonja Warriors’ last home game was a struggle against Shooting Stars, and they needed a last-minute strike from Mohammed Alao to help them salvage a point.

Meanwhile, the Kabiru Dogo-led team is trying to prevent such an occurrence before their fans as they battle in a northern derby against Gombe.

Gombe’s last visit to Kwara ended in a scoreless draw; however, Gombe have yet to win any game on the road this season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

