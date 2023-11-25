This weekend features several high-stakes encounters at the summit of many football league tables. In Manchester, the clash for supremacy unfolds as Manchester City takes on Liverpool. Meanwhile, in Benue, the spotlight is on the showdown between Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars. Additionally, Turin hosts the latest chapter of the Derby d’Italia.
Lobi Stars vs. Shooting Stars @Lafia Township Stadium @4 p.m. on 26 November
The clash in Lafia between Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars will determine the top two positions on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table. Both teams currently share 17 points, with Lobi Stars holding the second position due to a superior goal difference.
Gbenga Ogunbote and his team aim to build on their recent away performance, where they earned a point in Ilorin, as they face Lobi Stars in Lafia. Notably, the Oluyole Warriors have struggled against the Makurdi-based team, failing to secure any points since their goalless draw in 2015.
Considering Lobi Stars’ impressive home record this season, having won all four of their recent games, breaking through their defense will be a formidable challenge for Shooting Stars.
Current Form: Lobi Stars [L-W-W-W-L]; Shooting Stars [W-D-W-L-W]
Head-to-head
16/04/22 NPF Shooting Stars 3 – 0 Lobi Stars
29/12/21 NPF Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars
28/05/17 NPF Lobi Stars 3 – 0 Shooting Stars
15/01/17 NPF Shooting Stars 2 – 0 Lobi Stars
08/06/16 NPF Lobi Stars 3 – 1 Shooting Stars
Prediction: Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars
Man City vs. Liverpool @Etihad Stadium @1:30 p.m. on 25 November
Over his seven-year tenure at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has found Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to be his most notable adversary. Guardiola openly acknowledged that Klopp’s presence has pushed him to elevate his coaching prowess. A pivotal moment looms as the top two teams clash in a litmus test on Saturday.
Despite injury concerns for both sides, Erling Haaland is expected to be fit for City, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are in impressive scoring form. Guardiola faces the decision of whether to start Jeremy Doku over Jack Grealish, aiming to exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positioning.
Critics suggest that Liverpool has not performed exceptionally well this season, particularly in away matches, posing a challenge that Klopp must confront. The significance of the first goal cannot be overstated, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming clash.
Current Form: Man City [D-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-L-D-W-W]
Head-to-head
01/04/23 PRL Man City 4 – 1 Liverpool
22/12/22 LEC Man City 3 – 2 Liverpool
16/10/22 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Man City
30/07/22 COS Liverpool 3 – 1 Man City
16/04/22 FAC Man City 2 – 3 Liverpool
Prediction: Man City 3 – 1 Liverpool
Juventus vs. Inter Milan @Allianz Stadium @8:45 p.m on 26 November
In Italy, a clash between first and second place awaits as Juventus hosts league leaders Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium. Max Allegri’s squad has demonstrated defensive prowess, conceding a mere 12 goals in 12 matches and just one in their last five Serie A outings. Inter Milan, too, has shown defensive consistency, allowing only two goals in their last five matches.
The looming question is, whose defense will be the first to yield?
Allegri faces the absence of key players such as Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Timothy Weah, and Nicolò Fagioli. According to Football Italian reports, Allegri is likely to deploy Adrien Rabiot as a deep-lying playmaker, with Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti in central midfield.
READ ALSO: Manchester City were better, deserved to win, says Ancelotti
In contrast, Simone Inzaghi encounters fewer selection issues, with only Alessandro Bastoni unavailable. Inter Milan boasts a perfect away record, securing five wins in as many matches.
Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-W]
Head-to-head
26/04/23 COI Inter Milan 1 – 0 Juventus
04/04/23 COI Juventus 1 – 1 Inter Milan
19/03/23 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 1 Juventus
06/11/22 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Inter Milan
11/05/22 COI Juventus 2 – 4 Inter Milan
Prediction: Juventus 1 – 2 Inter Milan
Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao @Estadio Municipal de Montilivi @9 9 p.m. on 27 November
Surprise La Liga leaders welcome fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, aiming to hold on to their top placement. Míchel Sanchez’s side has scored 13 goals in their last five matches and the combination of Artem Dobvyk, Savio, and Viktor Tsygankov has yielded 13 goals. Three players Aleix Garcia, Dovbyk, and Savio have contributed four assists each.
Bilbao have won their last three matches, scoring nine goals but conceding six. Gorka Guruzeta has started scoring for Ernesto Valverde and Bilbao is up to fifth place, 10 points from Girona. The Williams brothers have also been key to this resurgence as Valverde continues to push his players to claim a Champions League space.
Current Form: Girona [W-W-W-W-W]; Bilbao [W-W-W-D-L]
Head-to-head
26/02/23 LAL Bilbao 2 – 3 Girona
04/11/22 LAL Girona 2 – 1 Bilbao
29/03/19 LAL Girona 1 – 2 Bilbao
10/12/18 LAL Bilbao 1 – 0 Girona
04/02/18 LAL Girona 2 – 0 Bilbao
Prediction: Girona 2 – 2 Bilbao
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999