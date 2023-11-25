This weekend features several high-stakes encounters at the summit of many football league tables. In Manchester, the clash for supremacy unfolds as Manchester City takes on Liverpool. Meanwhile, in Benue, the spotlight is on the showdown between Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars. Additionally, Turin hosts the latest chapter of the Derby d’Italia.

Lobi Stars vs. Shooting Stars @Lafia Township Stadium @4 p.m. on 26 November

The clash in Lafia between Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars will determine the top two positions on the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table. Both teams currently share 17 points, with Lobi Stars holding the second position due to a superior goal difference.

Gbenga Ogunbote and his team aim to build on their recent away performance, where they earned a point in Ilorin, as they face Lobi Stars in Lafia. Notably, the Oluyole Warriors have struggled against the Makurdi-based team, failing to secure any points since their goalless draw in 2015.

Considering Lobi Stars’ impressive home record this season, having won all four of their recent games, breaking through their defense will be a formidable challenge for Shooting Stars.

Current Form: Lobi Stars [L-W-W-W-L]; Shooting Stars [W-D-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

16/04/22 NPF Shooting Stars 3 – 0 Lobi Stars

29/12/21 NPF Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars

28/05/17 NPF Lobi Stars 3 – 0 Shooting Stars

15/01/17 NPF Shooting Stars 2 – 0 Lobi Stars

08/06/16 NPF Lobi Stars 3 – 1 Shooting Stars

Prediction: Lobi Stars 2 – 1 Shooting Stars

Man City vs. Liverpool @Etihad Stadium @1:30 p.m. on 25 November

Over his seven-year tenure at Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has found Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp to be his most notable adversary. Guardiola openly acknowledged that Klopp’s presence has pushed him to elevate his coaching prowess. A pivotal moment looms as the top two teams clash in a litmus test on Saturday.

Despite injury concerns for both sides, Erling Haaland is expected to be fit for City, while Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are in impressive scoring form. Guardiola faces the decision of whether to start Jeremy Doku over Jack Grealish, aiming to exploit Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positioning.

Critics suggest that Liverpool has not performed exceptionally well this season, particularly in away matches, posing a challenge that Klopp must confront. The significance of the first goal cannot be overstated, adding to the anticipation of the upcoming clash.

Current Form: Man City [D-W-W-W-W]; Liverpool [W-L-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

01/04/23 PRL Man City 4 – 1 Liverpool

22/12/22 LEC Man City 3 – 2 Liverpool

16/10/22 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Man City

30/07/22 COS Liverpool 3 – 1 Man City

16/04/22 FAC Man City 2 – 3 Liverpool

Prediction: Man City 3 – 1 Liverpool

Juventus vs. Inter Milan @Allianz Stadium @8:45 p.m on 26 November

In Italy, a clash between first and second place awaits as Juventus hosts league leaders Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium. Max Allegri’s squad has demonstrated defensive prowess, conceding a mere 12 goals in 12 matches and just one in their last five Serie A outings. Inter Milan, too, has shown defensive consistency, allowing only two goals in their last five matches.

The looming question is, whose defense will be the first to yield?

Allegri faces the absence of key players such as Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Timothy Weah, and Nicolò Fagioli. According to Football Italian reports, Allegri is likely to deploy Adrien Rabiot as a deep-lying playmaker, with Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti in central midfield.

In contrast, Simone Inzaghi encounters fewer selection issues, with only Alessandro Bastoni unavailable. Inter Milan boasts a perfect away record, securing five wins in as many matches.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

26/04/23 COI Inter Milan 1 – 0 Juventus

04/04/23 COI Juventus 1 – 1 Inter Milan

19/03/23 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 1 Juventus

06/11/22 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Inter Milan

11/05/22 COI Juventus 2 – 4 Inter Milan

Prediction: Juventus 1 – 2 Inter Milan

Girona vs. Athletic Bilbao @Estadio Municipal de Montilivi @9 9 p.m. on 27 November

Surprise La Liga leaders welcome fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao, aiming to hold on to their top placement. Míchel Sanchez’s side has scored 13 goals in their last five matches and the combination of Artem Dobvyk, Savio, and Viktor Tsygankov has yielded 13 goals. Three players Aleix Garcia, Dovbyk, and Savio have contributed four assists each.

Bilbao have won their last three matches, scoring nine goals but conceding six. Gorka Guruzeta has started scoring for Ernesto Valverde and Bilbao is up to fifth place, 10 points from Girona. The Williams brothers have also been key to this resurgence as Valverde continues to push his players to claim a Champions League space.

Current Form: Girona [W-W-W-W-W]; Bilbao [W-W-W-D-L]

Head-to-head

26/02/23 LAL Bilbao 2 – 3 Girona

04/11/22 LAL Girona 2 – 1 Bilbao

29/03/19 LAL Girona 1 – 2 Bilbao

10/12/18 LAL Bilbao 1 – 0 Girona

04/02/18 LAL Girona 2 – 0 Bilbao

Prediction: Girona 2 – 2 Bilbao

