Naija Ratels were rattled by newcomers Dannaz ladies in a matchday two fixture in the 2023/24 Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, on Wednesday.

Despite the Abuja-based Ratels’ side being star-studded with players like Super Falcons’ captain, Onome Ebi, they lost 2-0 to the newly formed and promoted Dannaz Ladies side, though Ratels had more shots on target than their hosts.

The game itself was not the only attraction, as Desire Oparanozie, a former Super Falcons’ captain who recently retired from the game, was a spectator, and there was also some frenzy around Ebi before and after the game.

The Ebi effect

Ebi captained the Naija Ratels team, but her experience as a defender couldn’t stop her side from conceding two goals against the newcomers.

Although the goals weren’t directly Ebi’s fault, the team fell to astute counter-pressing from Dannaz, as they sought the opening goal and an equaliser both in the first and second half.

Meanwhile, Ebi’s long-range passes were accurate, but Ratels’ attackers were unfortunately wasteful.

Just like Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Football League, so is Ebi in the NWFL, as she returned to Southwest Nigeria, where she started her career with the defunct Omidiran Babes of Osogbo.

With the surrounding crowd, one would think Ebi had scored a hat-trick; unfortunately, it was her team that lost to the home side by two goals. But the accolades and standing ovation given by the Lagos fans for the “ageless defender” were massive.

With her calm reception to fans who wanted pictures, she must have prepared herself for a long day on Wednesday, seeing that she spent over an hour entertaining fans and journalists after the game.

We were determined and prepared, says Dannaz Coach

A tactical analysis of the game shows that Ratels had more chances than their hosts, Dannaz, on Wednesday.

Dannaz Coach Dianna Asak emphasised their effort to deny Ratels the time and space to start the game from the back with a continual front-foot press.

The hosts had less than four shots on target in the game against Ratels, who were wasteful in their finishing.

Dannaz counter-pressed with a 1-4-3-2 formation to halt the run of play against Ratels, with both goals coming from set-pieces. The coach must have prepared her attackers, Solaty Fatimoh and Delight Isaac, who were prime actors in the goals scored.

“Not really, but we have our own formation we are working with. We actually know that Ratels play out from the back. So we say we came with a 1-4-2-3-1 system looking to counter their system when they start from the back. We know how, and that is exactly what my striker [Isaac Delight] did, and she got it done for us.”

Fatimoh and Delight are happy to beat the Ebi-led side

Dannaz Ladies’ assistant captain Solaty Fatimoh and striker Delight were instrumental to the club’s first-ever win in the NWFL.

A brace by Delight in the first and second half helped Dannaz record their first goals in their maiden NWFL season.

While Fatimoh was solidifying the control of the game from the wing, Delight maximised the only attempts her side had on Wednesday to give the Ebi-led team a blow to the nose.

Solaty’s effort in the second half paid off for her team as she assisted Delight for the club’s second goal of the season.

While speaking with journalists after the game, the elated winger disclosed that the win against Naija Ratels was a wake-up call for her team.

“I’m very happy about it, and it’s a wake-up call for us because I believe we can do better than that, and we still have big matches ahead of us, so we have to keep working hard and not allow the win to go to our heads,” she said.

On playing against the Super Falcons’ captain, Fatimoh applauded the veteran’s leadership skills.

She said, “It was a great honour playing against her. Her dedication to the team is what we young and upcoming players are looking up to.”

Ebi is a source of inspiration

Meanwhile, Delight also added that the Super Falcons’ captain, Ebi, is a source of inspiration to her, being a product of the grassroots that migrated globally.

The striker, in her joyous state, buttressed how she thought about playing against Ebi before the game, and she was excited she could score against her team.

Delight added that she was scared in the early minutes of the game, but she braced herself up after recognising the fact that Nasarawa Amazons scored three goals against Ebi’s team.

Dannaz Ladies will host Nasarawa Amazons on matchday three.

