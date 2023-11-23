Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi may not feature in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 tournament due to injury.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper gave this indication at a press conference held on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Awoniyi picked up a groin injury while playing for his club in October. The injury worsend last week when he played for Nigeria against Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier that ended 1-1 draw. He played for an hour in the match before being substituted as a result of the injury.

“It’s bad news on Taiwo, he’s had to have surgery and he is going to be out for months,” Cooper said.

“We’ll support him and try to get him back as quick and as fit as he can be, but it’s a really unfortunate situation and a blow for him.

“He’s become an important player for us with the goals he’s scored and the goals he will score for us, but he’s such a good guy and a good professional who is desperate to do well. So, to get an injury like this is harsh on him.

“We’ve got to support him through the process of coming back stronger. He’s done that once before here and I’m sure he will give everything again like he did last time.

“You think about how well he did when he returned last season, I’m sure that’s given him a good reference point to come back to.

“We’ll definitely see him again this season, but it’s groin surgery so it will take a little while.”

Awoniyi has been in good form for Nottingham Forest this season, scoring four goals in 11 appearances. His absence will be a major blow for the club.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group A of the 2023 AFCON alongside hosts Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea.

The tournament will take place in Côte d’Ivoire from 13 January to 11 February 2024.

