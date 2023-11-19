The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday nine fixtures were quite entertaining with blockbusting actions and remarkable results from across nine centres in the country.

In all, five home wins and four draws with 14 goals were recorded across the matches played on Sunday.

This the first time this season that five draws will be recorded in a single matchday.

Alukwu saves Sporting Lagos

Sporting Lagos could only secure a 1-1 draw against floundering Heartland FC on Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

The Noisy Lagosians were hoping to build on the momentum from their last home victory but unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned, so they shared the spoils with the visitors.

Having both fired blanks in the first half, Heartland and Sporting Lagos popped up with late goals in the second half which ensured the spoils were evenly shared.

An own goal from Chisom Orji gave the Naze Millionaires the lead before Jonathan Alukwu restored parity for the hosts in the 100th minute.

The game

Just three minutes into the game, Jonathan Alukwu’s cross from the left flank towards goalkeeper Chisom Chiaha was parried for Sporting Lagos’ first corner kick.

And three minutes later, the Sporting Lagos’ attacker was caught in front of Chisom in a one-on-one attempt but the former Heartland player failed to put the ball past the goalkeeper who made a double save to keep the scoreline even.

However, Chisom’s attempt on the ball saw him receiving medical attention for another three minutes.

Alukwu still poising threat in the visitors’ defence hit a rebound ball from Chiaha off target in the 15th minute.

But in the 32nd minute, Heartland got their first shot on target in the game with Chinedu Ike’s header from a corner hitting the crossbar.

A minute later, Rivio Ayemwere was caught up with an injury and substituted for Naibe Akpesiri.

In the second half Junior Lokosa was presented a very good chance in the 55th minute but he failed to make good use of Alukwu’s through ball.

The captain, having run past two defenders, lobbed the ball over the crossbar.

The cheering fans at the Onikan stadium were silenced when the visitors broke the deadlock in the 76th minute following an own goal from Chisom Orji.

But while it appeared Heartland would nick the maximum points in Lagos, Alukwu levelled for the hosts at the cusp of the second half.

Osho defeats former club

At Eket, the records continue to stand for Akwa United as they came from behind to defeat Remo Stars 3-2.

According to previous records, this is the first time Remo Stars would be getting a goal in Uyo against Akwa United.

Sikiru Alimi put the visitors in front in the 15th minute but Dare Ojo restored parity eight minutes later.

The Promise Keepers then scored again in the 26th minute with Uche Collins’ finish.

Rilwan Sodiq doubled the lead in the 67th minute before Aniekeme Okon’s scored Remo Stars’ consolation goal in the 78th minute.

Other games

Lobi Stars went down the league table after suffering a lone goal defeat to Enyimba in Aba.

Late strike from Alalibo Somiari gave the People’s Elephants the lead against the visitors.

At Yenagoa, Opeoluwa Olufemi’s 89th minute strike for Sunshine Stars cancelled Bayelsa United’s earlier goal from John Bassey.

Another defeat for Makaiba

Kano Pillars continued their poor run on the road with another 1-0 loss to Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

After a barren draw in the first half, Kareem Ayinde scored for the Oluyole Warriors in the 53rd minute as Makaiba recorded his third successive defeat in three visits to the South-west.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

