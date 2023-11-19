After the disappointing start to their campaign in the World Cup qualifying series on Thursday, the Super Eagles seek redemption in Rwanda where they face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in their second game in the qualifiers.
Contrary to expectations, the Super Eagles could only hold Lesotho’s Crocodiles to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener played in Nigeria.
That development makes Sunday’s game against Zimbabwe a must-win, especially with South Africa’s victorious start in the Group.
Despite dominating play on Thursday in Uyo, the Super Eagles failed to convert the numerous chances they created.
Coach Jose Peseiro must ensure his team will be more clinical against the Warriors as anything short of victory will make the already bad situation for the Super Eagles worse.
Insiders in the Super Eagles camp have hinted that Peseiro will alter his squad as some players that came off the bench against Lesotho will start out this time.
Zimbabwe’s coach has also said his team will battle the Eagles as equals without any fear.
The kickoff at the Stade Huye, Butare, Rwanda is fixed for 2 p.m.
Ihenacho, Boniface missing in Super Eagles starting lineup
Kelechi Ihenacho and Victor Boniface have both been dropped from the Super Eagles starting lineup for their crucial game against Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Ihenacho, who captained the team in their 1-1 draw against Lesotho on Thursday, has been replaced by Terem Moffi.
Boniface, who partnered Taiwo Awoniyi in attack against Lesotho, has also been dropped, with Moses Simon and Joseph Aribo coming into the starting lineup.
The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Lesotho when they take on Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Eagles XI vs #Zimbabwe in Butare#SoarSuperEagles #LetDoItAgain #ZIMNGA #fifa2026worldcupqualifiers pic.twitter.com/EnVXD5i97k
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 19, 2023
Nigeria Starting XI:
Francis Uzoho
Ola Aina
Semi Ajayi
Calvin Bassey
Bruno Onyemaechi
Frank Onyeka
Alex Iwobi
Nathan Tella
Moses Simon
Joseph Aribo
Terem Moffi
The game kicks off at 2.00pm Nigerian time
Game still 0-0 after 21 minutes of action
Super Eagles living dangerously with some individual mistakes from Bruno Onyemachi and Ola Aina
Zimbabwe come close to breaking the deadlock
GOAL!! Zimbabwe wins a free kick and they smash it in!
From 30 yards or even more Walter Musona gives Zimbabwe the lead here in Rwanda
Throw in for Zimbabwe near the Super Eagles box
Bruno Onyemachi makes a run on the left flank. He wins a throw in for the Super Eagles
Unlike Nigeria that has been to six World Cups, Zimbabwe has never been to the Mundial but they are leading here
Few minutes to get end of the first half.. The Super Eagles are still trailing 1-0
Half Time Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria
Walter Musona’s thunderos free kick has been the difference between the two teams
Nigeria’s World Cup qualification quest is in danger after starting with the disappointing 1-1 draw against Lesotho and now trailing 1-0 against the Warriors of Zimbabwe
The last time Zimbabwe beat Nigeria was over 40 years ago in an international friendly.. Are they going to hurt Nigeria in this crucial World Cup match.. The Super Eagles have the second 45 minutes to get it right
The second half is back on and the Super Eagles coach makes triple substitution as he pulls out Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, and Nathan Tella…They are replaced by Bright, Iheanacho and Boniface
Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria
One of the new players from the bench Bright Osayi-Samuel appears injured as he is being attended to by the medics
Zimbabwe gets a throw in
50 minutes gone.. Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria
Game temporarily has the Zimbabweans protest a call by the refree in favour of Nigeria
Free kick for Nigeria inside the Zimbabweans box
Ihenacho and Boniface are there to take it.. and it is well defended by the Warriors
58 minutes gone Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria
As we approach the hour-mark, the Zimbabweans are already bidding their time with lone goal advantage they presently have
The goal scorer for Zimbabwe, Walter Musona has been stretched out for treatment
Kelechi Ihenacho scores the equalizer for the Super Eagles
The Zimbabwe coach has made some changes in response to the equalizer by the Super Eagles
Victor Boniface dispossessed in the box as Super Eagles come close to getting another goal
Peseiro pacing through the length and breadth of the pitch. This game is a must win for the Super Eagles
Substitution…Terem Moffi pulled Out…Umar Sadiq in.
ZIMBABWE 1-1 NIGERIA
A few changes by Peseiro have changed the tempo of the game as the Super Eagles
Zimbabwe came close to getting the lead again after a well taken free kick but the Super Eagles survive the scare this time
The six minutes added time is gradually winding down
Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria
Full Time Zimbabwe 1 -1 Nigeria
