After the disappointing start to their campaign in the World Cup qualifying series on Thursday, the Super Eagles seek redemption in Rwanda where they face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in their second game in the qualifiers.

Contrary to expectations, the Super Eagles could only hold Lesotho’s Crocodiles to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener played in Nigeria.

That development makes Sunday’s game against Zimbabwe a must-win, especially with South Africa’s victorious start in the Group.

Despite dominating play on Thursday in Uyo, the Super Eagles failed to convert the numerous chances they created.

Coach Jose Peseiro must ensure his team will be more clinical against the Warriors as anything short of victory will make the already bad situation for the Super Eagles worse.

Insiders in the Super Eagles camp have hinted that Peseiro will alter his squad as some players that came off the bench against Lesotho will start out this time.

Zimbabwe’s coach has also said his team will battle the Eagles as equals without any fear.

The kickoff at the Stade Huye, Butare, Rwanda is fixed for 2 p.m.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates of the match.

Ihenacho, Boniface missing in Super Eagles starting lineup

Kelechi Ihenacho and Victor Boniface have both been dropped from the Super Eagles starting lineup for their crucial game against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Ihenacho, who captained the team in their 1-1 draw against Lesotho on Thursday, has been replaced by Terem Moffi.

Boniface, who partnered Taiwo Awoniyi in attack against Lesotho, has also been dropped, with Moses Simon and Joseph Aribo coming into the starting lineup.

The Super Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing draw against Lesotho when they take on Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Nigeria Starting XI:

Francis Uzoho

Ola Aina

Semi Ajayi

Calvin Bassey

Bruno Onyemaechi

Frank Onyeka

Alex Iwobi

Nathan Tella

Moses Simon

Joseph Aribo

Terem Moffi

The game kicks off at 2.00pm Nigerian time

Game still 0-0 after 21 minutes of action

Super Eagles living dangerously with some individual mistakes from Bruno Onyemachi and Ola Aina

Zimbabwe come close to breaking the deadlock

GOAL!! Zimbabwe wins a free kick and they smash it in!

From 30 yards or even more Walter Musona gives Zimbabwe the lead here in Rwanda

Throw in for Zimbabwe near the Super Eagles box

Bruno Onyemachi makes a run on the left flank. He wins a throw in for the Super Eagles

Unlike Nigeria that has been to six World Cups, Zimbabwe has never been to the Mundial but they are leading here

Few minutes to get end of the first half.. The Super Eagles are still trailing 1-0

Half Time Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria

Walter Musona’s thunderos free kick has been the difference between the two teams

Nigeria’s World Cup qualification quest is in danger after starting with the disappointing 1-1 draw against Lesotho and now trailing 1-0 against the Warriors of Zimbabwe

The last time Zimbabwe beat Nigeria was over 40 years ago in an international friendly.. Are they going to hurt Nigeria in this crucial World Cup match.. The Super Eagles have the second 45 minutes to get it right

The second half is back on and the Super Eagles coach makes triple substitution as he pulls out Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, and Nathan Tella…They are replaced by Bright, Iheanacho and Boniface

Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria

One of the new players from the bench Bright Osayi-Samuel appears injured as he is being attended to by the medics

Zimbabwe gets a throw in

50 minutes gone.. Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria

Game temporarily has the Zimbabweans protest a call by the refree in favour of Nigeria

Free kick for Nigeria inside the Zimbabweans box

Ihenacho and Boniface are there to take it.. and it is well defended by the Warriors

58 minutes gone Zimbabwe 1-0 Nigeria

As we approach the hour-mark, the Zimbabweans are already bidding their time with lone goal advantage they presently have

The goal scorer for Zimbabwe, Walter Musona has been stretched out for treatment

Kelechi Ihenacho scores the equalizer for the Super Eagles

The Zimbabwe coach has made some changes in response to the equalizer by the Super Eagles

Victor Boniface dispossessed in the box as Super Eagles come close to getting another goal

Peseiro pacing through the length and breadth of the pitch. This game is a must win for the Super Eagles

Substitution…Terem Moffi pulled Out…Umar Sadiq in.

ZIMBABWE 1-1 NIGERIA

A few changes by Peseiro have changed the tempo of the game as the Super Eagles

Zimbabwe came close to getting the lead again after a well taken free kick but the Super Eagles survive the scare this time

The six minutes added time is gradually winding down

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria

Full Time Zimbabwe 1 -1 Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

