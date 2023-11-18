The Bafana Bafana of South Africa began their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in the USA, Mexico, and Canada on a wonderful note on Saturday, after a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Genot Rohr’s Benin Republic team in Durban.

Despite the Cheetahs of Benin Republic posing a threat and Coach Gernot Rohr relying on his past games against the Bayana Bayana, two goals in the first half proved sufficient for Hugo Broos’ team to ascend to the top of the Group C standings.

It was Al Ahly’s striker, Percy Tau, who put the hosts in front in the second minute.

The striker almost doubled the lead 30 minutes later, but Beninoise’s goalkeeper, Saturnin Allagbe, parried the effort. Just before the halftime break, South Africa doubled the lead courtesy of defender Khuliso Mudau.

Coach Rohr brought in Steve Traore for Andreas Hountondji at the start of the second half, but the visitors could only get a consolation goal in the 70th minute from captain Steve Mounie.

Eagles’ task just got harder

The task to snag the sole Group C ticket just got harder for the Super Eagles, which now makes the clash against Zimbabwe on Sunday a must-win encounter.

The Eagles blew their chance to jump ahead of the queue in the first game against Lesotho, where they could only manage a draw; however, the game against Zimbabwe will be played at the Stade Huye in Butare, Rwanda.

Currently, South Africa leads Group C, with Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Nigeria behind with one point, while Benin Republic makes up the rear of the group with zero points.

