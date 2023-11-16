The Super Eagles of Nigeria have ramped up preparations and fired up for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

With the chief goal of securing a World Cup berth after missing out on the 2022 edition, head coach Jose Peseiro and his players are putting in the shift to ensure they start strongly with their first couple of games in the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles are currently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where they have been undergoing a series of training drills aimed at improving their tactical awareness, fitness, and overall teamwork.

Peseiro has been emphasising the need to get it right from the first game against Lesotho on Friday and then Zimbabwe, on Sunday.

Injury has ruled out some key players like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze from this double-header, but Peseiro has nonetheless assembled a decent 23-man squad for the immediate assignment against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Talking tough

As expected, the Super Eagles players are talking tough as they are keen to avoid the mistakes that denied them a place among the 32 teams at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Kenneth Omeruo, who may likely lead the Super Eagles in these two crucial games, admits he and his teammates must do whatever is required to secure one of the tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s an important one for us. We missed out on the last World Cup, so we want to take this seriously. We have to do what we have to do to get our tickets for the next World Cup,” the former Chelsea man told Soccernet.ng.

Describing Lesotho and Zimbabwe as familiar foes, Omeruo reiterated the need to win both games to give the Super Eagles the bright start they desire.

“We’ve played both teams in the past, and the most important thing is to stick to our game plan and take the game very seriously. We have to win both games,” he revealed.

For Chidozie Awaziem, the Super Eagles have just one mission, which is to return to the World Cup.

“Our dream is to go to the World Cup. Nigerians want to see us there, and we are working towards qualifying as well,” stated the Boavista player.

He added, “We will work hard to get maximum points in these two games and then focus on the other games. All the boys are battle-ready and focused on the task ahead.”

From Friday and through the 22-month journey, we expect many Nigerians to come out in full force to rally behind their team and cheer them on to victory in their quest for a seventh World Cup qualification.

