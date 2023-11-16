There are 113 places between Nigeria and Lesotho in the FIFA ranking table.

This is why many people have already given the Super Eagles a free pass against the lowly-ranked Lesotho team. On paper, the Crocodiles are in Uyo to be ‘slaughtered’.

But history reminds us that the Eagles surprisingly lost to the Central African Republic team in October 2021.

The Nigerian fan can think all he wants and count all the goals the Eagles will score, but the coach and the players chosen for Thursday’s assignment must be concentrated for all 90 plus minutes.

Current Form: Nigeria [W-D-W-W-W]; Lesotho [L-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

30/03/21 ACO Nigeria 3 – 0 Lesotho

17/11/19 ACO Lesotho 2 – 4 Nigeria

08/09/07 ACO Nigeria 2 – 0 Lesotho

07/10/06 ACO Lesotho 0 – 1 Nigeria

Coaches bare their minds

Lesotho’s head coach Leslie Notsi understands his team is the underdog in Thursday’s encounter, but he revealed they will not throw in the towel.

“I think this game comes at the right moment where we’re saying we should see how we can fare against the best team in Africa. Yes, we are underdogs. On paper, when you look at Nigeria …, the expectation is it’s going to be a tough encounter for us.

“It’s an opportunity for our boys to come and get the exposure. So, we just appreciate the moment. It’s exposure, and it’s a lot because, looking at our recent results, Lesotho is no more a walkover team,” added Notsi.

Jose Peseiro was criticised in some quarters for inviting some players who do not have many minutes at their European clubs, but the gaffer informed journalists at Wednesday’s press conference that the players invited were the best for the two matches, in his opinion.

“Not too much [time] to prepare the team; manage the training so the players are rested training without intensity; accumulate the work since the first day I arrived.”

Peseiro disclosed that he has used the friendly matches “to introduce our ideas, our dynamics, and our organisation, and try to repeat and repeat.”

He also glibly tried to explain why some particular players had been invited and others who were in better form were not invited.

He revealed that the last camping in Portugal, where they had eight serious training sessions, was where the work for Thursday’s match against Lesotho was actually prepared.

Peseiro emphasised, “I evaluate all my players, not only the goalkeepers, and I have a list of 50 players I think [are] at the same level. For each camping, for each match, for these two matches, I choose the best players, in my opinion.”

Nigeria will be without their leading scorer, Victor Osimhen, while Samuel Chukwueze also misses out, but we still expect them to craft a good win.

In many Nigerian football fans’ opinion, there can be no other result than an outright victory over Lesotho. Anything less, and there will be an uproar.

